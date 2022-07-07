India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: IND women eye win to seal direct quarterfinal place
- India vs New Zealand Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score: After draws against England and China, Savita and her team need a win against NZ and hope for other results to go in their favour to seal a direct place in the quarterfinals.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup: A direct place in the quarterfinal is up for grabs as India women eye their first win of the tournament. In the first game, India drew 1-1 against England and delivered an identical result against China, and although it may be too soon to press the panic button, they would want to register a win to give themselves a strong chance. Currently, India sit at No. 3 in the Pool B rankings due to goal difference, and as they take on table-toppers New Zealand, rest assured, it will not be an easy affair.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 10:00 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup
Hello and a very good evening to all our viewers. Indian hockey fans, brace up for what is going to be India's stiffest test yet of this Women's Hockey World Cup as they take on the in-form New Zealand. Following draws against England and China, India women would be eager to get a win under their belt and not leave things for too late. But New Zealand, who are leading the Pool B with 4 points. India are at 3 with 2 points, next to China on the basis of goal difference. Can the women in blue pull off a juggernaut against New Zealand tonight? We shall find out.