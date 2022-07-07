Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs NZ

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Telecast in India: India drew both their matches 1-1, first against England and then against China, with Vandana Katariya scoring both the goals.
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup: Vandana Katariya in action for India (Twitter/@FIH_Hockey)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 04:10 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India will face off against table-topping New Zealand in their final pool stage match of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, being jointly hosted by Spain and the Netherlands. India so far drew both their matches 1-1, first against England and then against China, with Vandana Katariya scoring both the goals.

China sit on equal points but are in second due to more goals scored, while England are last with just one point. New Zealand will provide stiff competition, having beaten England 3-1 to go top of the group.

It is a must-win game for India, with only a win good enough to see them through. The top two placing teams in the pool will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Here are live streaming details of the Women's Hockey World Cup fixture:

When will India vs New Zealand Women’s Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs New Zealand Women’s Hockey World Cup match will begin at 7:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST, on Thursday (July 7).

Where will India vs New Zealand Women’s Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs New Zealand Women’s Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Which channel can I watch India vs New Zealand Women’s Hockey World Cup match live on in India?

The FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup will be aired on Star Sports Network.

Where can I stream India vs New Zealand Women’s Hockey World Cup match live in India?

The FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar in India.

