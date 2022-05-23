India Vs Pakistan Live score, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India look to beat arch-rivals as Sardar Singh makes coaching debut
- India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Defending champions India open their campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Follow live score and updates of IND vs PAK here.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Defending champions India will open its campaign at the Asia Cup in a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Monday at the vibrant GBK Arena, the same venue as the Asian Games Jakarta in 2018. An action-packed opening day will also witness Malaysia take on Oman, who are riding on the success of their Asian Games Qualifier in Thailand a fortnight ago, while Asian Champions Trophy title holders Korea will play Bangladesh in the Pool B matches. Japan, who are also the Asian Games defending champions, will take on hosts Indonesia.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 23 May 2022 04:40 PM
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan also pinning hopes on youngsters
Pakistan are also fielding a young squad as part of their rebuild process. Their team manager Khawaja Junaid said that the team will try not to get daunted by the fact that they will be facing teams ranked much higher than them through the course of the tournament and will keep their eyes on their target, which is qualification for the World Cup.
-
Mon, 23 May 2022 04:35 PM
Asia Cup: India's build up to the Asian Games
If anyone is wondering why is it that a second string Indian team with a debutant coach is playing in the Asian Cup, the answer is that this tournament is being seen as important match practice for the squad ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year. India have decided to send a secong string squad to Birmingham as that itself is being seen as a crucial part of their preparations for the Asian Games later in the year.
-
Mon, 23 May 2022 04:31 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Asia Cup 2022: The debutants
As many as 10 players are set to make their senior debuts today. All of them were part of the squad that the won the Junior World Cup last year. This includes the likes of drag-flicker Yashdeep Siwach, defenders Abhisek Lakra and Manjeet, midfielder Vishnukant Singh and forward Uttam Singh. Midfielders Mareeswaren Sakthivel and Sheshe Gowda BM, and forwards Abharan Sudev, Pawan Rajbhar and S Karthi will also make their first appearances.
-
Mon, 23 May 2022 04:28 PM
India Vs Pakistan Hockey Match Asia Cup: Simranjeet Singh's return
Forward Simranjeet Singh last played for India in the bronze medal playoff against Germany in the Tokyo Olympics. He has been out due to an injury since then, missing all of India's Pro League fixtures and the Asian Champions Trophy.
-
Mon, 23 May 2022 04:17 PM
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Sardar Singh's coaching debut
While plethora of young players in this team would be looking to impress the selectors and chief head coach Graham Reid, they will first have to get Sardar Singh's vote. The former India captain has been pursuing his coaching licenses since ending his prolific playing career in September 2018 and this is probably the biggest opportunity he has got to showcase his credentials as a coach.
-
Mon, 23 May 2022 04:12 PM
India Vs Pakistan Hockey Match: Sardar, Sunil and Birendra
The three players formed the core of the team that clinched the title back in 2017. They then went their separate ways. While Lakra was vice-captain of the team that won a historic bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, SV Sunil was not selected for the tournament while Saradar Singh retired. Now, all three have come back together, albeit in different roles, to get India another Asia Cup title.
-
Mon, 23 May 2022 04:08 PM
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Hello and welcome!
The last time India played in the Asia Cup, they beat Malaysia 2-1 in a rather scintillating final to win the trophy. It was their third title and one more win would bring them level with South Korea for most Asia Cup title wins. India have named a young team coupled with vastly experienced captain Birendra Lakra and vice-captain SV Sunil, while star performer at the Tokyo Olympic Games Simranjeet Singh makes a comeback after a long injury lay-off. The team will be guided by two-time Olympian and former captain Sardar Singh as their coach.