India Vs Pakistan Live score, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India look to beat arch-rivals as Sardar Singh makes coaching debut

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Defending champions India will open its campaign at the Asia Cup in a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Monday at the vibrant GBK Arena, the same venue as the Asian Games Jakarta in 2018. An action-packed opening day will also witness Malaysia take on Oman, who are riding on the success of their Asian Games Qualifier in Thailand a fortnight ago, while Asian Champions Trophy title holders Korea will play Bangladesh in the Pool B matches. Japan, who are also the Asian Games defending champions, will take on hosts Indonesia.