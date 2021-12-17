India Vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match Live on TV

India and Pakistan are set to renew their hockey rivalry with a preliminary round clash of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy edition in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The arch-rivals will square off against each other on December 17 (Friday) in the big-ticket game at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium. Both India and Pakistan are joint Asian Champions Trophy defending champions, with the previous edition's final in 2018 in Muscat being washed out due to heavy rains.

The Manpreet Singh-led Indian side had a sedate start to their campaign as Korea came from two goals down to hold them 2-2 at the final whistle. The Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallists roared back with a 9-0 win over Bangladesh. Dilpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick of field goals, while Jarmanpreet Singh found the net twice from set-pieces.

The last time both the neighbours played each other was in the league stages of the ACT in 2018 where India had secured a 3-1 victory. A win today will book India's berth in the semifinals of the tournament.

The arch-rivals have faced each other in a record first seven Asian Games hockey finals. They have played a total of nine finals against each other in which Pakistan has won seven and India has won two gold. At present, India are leading the standings with four points, while Pakistan are at the fourth spot after their goalless draw against Japan.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy preliminary round match take place?

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy preliminary round match will take place at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka in Bangladesh.

At what time does India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy preliminary round match begin?

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy preliminary round match will begin at 03:00 PM IST on Friday (December 17th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy preliminary round match?

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy preliminary round match will be aired live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and DD Sports TV channels in India.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy preliminary round match on mobile?

The online streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy preliminary round will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The matches will be also streamed live on the watch.hockey app.