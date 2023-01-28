India vs South Africa Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet doubles lead as IND dominate

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: India hardly put a foot wrong in their 8-0 win over Japan and now they have chance to seal ninth place when they face South Africa the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela. Harmanpreet Singh seemed to have found his touch with penalty corners with India converting five of them in the match against Japan. They would be disappointed that all this has come too late as they fight for just a ninth spot finish but they would want to make the most of what they have.