India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Super 4: When and where to watch the match?

India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022 Super 4: Defending champions India seek an outright win against South Korea in their final Super 4 match on Tuesday. Though the 3-3 draw with Malaysia has kept alive India's hopes of reaching the title clash, they are in the second position in the Super 4s points table behind Korea, who have the same four points but a better goal difference. Malaysia have two points from two draws while Japan have lost both their matches and are out of contention for the title.

India earlier had defeated Japan 2-1 in their first match on Saturday. As the Super 4's table stands, South Korea with a goal difference of 2 (5-3) are on top while India (GD) of 1 (5-4) are placed second. India not only achieved an impossible task of beating hosts Indonesia by more than a 15-goal margin in their last pool match to qualify for the Super 4s but also eked out a close 2-1 win over Japan, who defeated them 2-5 in the preliminary stages.

Here are the LIVE streaming details of the India vs South Korea hockey match in Asia Cup 2022:

When is the India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played on May 31 (Tuesday).

What time does India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match start?

India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match is slated to start at 05:00 pm IST.

Where is India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match being played?

The India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Where can I watch India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will broadcast on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.

How can I live stream the India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The live streaming of India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be available on Disney and Hotstar app and website.

