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India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: IND aim for another dominant show after emphatic Uzbekistan win

By Prateek Srivastava
Sep 21, 2026, 09:37:40 IST

Asian Games 2026, India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India will aim for another dominant win after beating Uzbekistan 19-0.

Asian Games 2026, India vs Indonesia Women Hockey Live: India will aim for another dominant win (Hockey India)
Asian Games 2026, India vs Indonesia Women Hockey Live: India will aim for another dominant win (Hockey India)

India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: The Indian women's team will aim to continue their dominant run at the Asian Games 2026 when they take on Indonesia in Pool B on Monday. Salima Tete and co would look to put on yet another dominant show and repeat the heroics of Sunday, when the side defeated Uzbekistan 19-0, registering their third-biggest win at the Asian Games. Deepika was the star of the show on Sunday, putting on a masterclass, scoring eight goals, including six penalty corners. ...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 21 Sept 2026, 09:36:16 AM IST

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: National anthems underway

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India first! Despite all the controversy, the saffron jersey looks good – if truth be told. Now it's Indonesia.

  • 21 Sept 2026, 09:29:03 AM IST

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Both teams in terms of rankings!

    India are ranked 8th, Indonesia are 45th. The last time they met, India beat Indonesia 8-0 which was also a round robin match. This was at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

  • 21 Sept 2026, 09:08:51 AM IST

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: What's the format like?

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Very simple. Six teams each in Pool A and Pool B. Two top teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The rest head to the classification matches.

  • 21 Sept 2026, 09:02:04 AM IST

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India's only Asiad gold in 1982

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: They have since won two silver (1998 and 2018) and four bronze (1986, 2006, 2014 and 2023). Indian fans have long been waiting for another gold. Let's hope they end the drought this time around.

  • 21 Sept 2026, 08:49:06 AM IST

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: India under pressure a bit

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: The Indian women have not won the Asian Games gold since 1982. It's high time, they did something about it. Recently, in the World Cup they finished fifth, which was their best finish in decades. At the last Asian Games, they picked up a bronze. They should definitely improve on that this time around.

  • 21 Sept 2026, 08:39:48 AM IST

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: Hello and welcome!

    India vs Indonesia Women's Hockey Live: To our coverage of the India-Indonesia game. Stay tuned. The match kicks off at 09:30 am.

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