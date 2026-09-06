Moqi , The Indian junior men's hockey team showed tremendous grit to rally and secure a 3-3 draw against Japan in their second Pool A match of the Junior Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Junior Asia Cup hockey: India rally to draw with Japan

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Fresh from their emphatic 14-0 victory over Indonesia in their opening pool match, India took the lead in the fourth minute through a penalty stroke following a foul. Captain Anmol Ekka stepped up and calmly converted to put India 1-0 ahead.

India continued to build pressure and doubled their advantage in the 10th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Ashu Maurya.

Japan responded almost immediately, winning a penalty corner in the 11th minute. Ryushin Sasaki converted the opportunity to pull one goal back and make it 2-1.

Both teams continued to push forward in the second quarter, with India looking to extend their lead and Japan searching for the equaliser. The contest remained tightly fought, with both defences holding firm. Neither side was able to create the decisive opening, and India went into the half-time break leading 2-1.

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{{^usCountry}} The third quarter followed a similar pattern, with both teams battling hard for control. Japan created some good opportunities and earned a penalty corner but were unable to convert it, while India's defence continued to protect their narrow advantage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third quarter followed a similar pattern, with both teams battling hard for control. Japan created some good opportunities and earned a penalty corner but were unable to convert it, while India's defence continued to protect their narrow advantage. {{/usCountry}}

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The final quarter saw the intensity rise as Japan pressed for an equaliser. Japan won a penalty corner and, after a re-awarded penalty corner, captain Kazuki Nakanishi converted in the 48th minute to level the score at 2-2.

Japan continued to threaten in the closing stages and earned another penalty corner in the final five minutes. India defended the initial attempt well but were unable to clear the ball, resulting in another penalty corner for Japan. This time, Japan's flick went wide.

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With time ticking away, Japan won another penalty corner and Nakanishi stepped up once again, finding the target with a flick in the 59th minute to put Japan ahead 3-2.

India responded by removing their goalkeeper as they desperately searched for an equaliser. Their persistence was rewarded when they won a penalty corner with just 59 seconds remaining.

Anmol once again stepped up and converted the opportunity to make it 3-3.

India will next face Korea on Tuesday in their third Pool A encounter.

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