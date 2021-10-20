Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Junior Hockey WC: India to begin title defence against France

Pool A consists of Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa, while Korea, Netherlands, Spain and United States are in Pool C. Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan are in Pool D.
Updated on Oct 20, 2021
Defending champions India will open their campaign against France on the first day of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey Wold Cup on November 24, to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India have been placed in a relatively easy Pool B alongside Canada, France and Poland. Pool A consists of Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa, while Korea, Netherlands, Spain and Uinited States are in Pool C. Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan are in Pool D.

Besides the India-France game, the other matches of the opening day are Belgium-South Africa, Malaysia-Chile, Germany-Pakistan and Canada-Poland.

The pool for the showpiece at the junior level was announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday.

After France, India will take on Canada on November 25 followed by a match against Poland on November 27.

The semifinals and the final will be played on December 3 and 5 respectively.

Poland has come in as a replacement team for England who withdrew from the tournament due to travel issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIH also released the pools and match schedules of Women's Junior World Cup to be played in Potchefstroom, South Africa from December 5 to 16.

The Indian team is placed in Pool C in this event alongside title holders Argentina, Japan and Russia.

The Indians will open their campaign against Russia on December 6, followed by matches against Argentina (December 7) and Japan (December 9).

