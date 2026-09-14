Pakistan will be among the six countries that would compete in next month's Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday, citing the union government's policy which allows the arch-foes to play on Indian soil during multi-lateral engagements.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann provides good news for hockey fans. (@AAPPunjab X)

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The Asian Champions Trophy, to be held from October 27 to November 5, will feature India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea and will be played at Jalandhar and Mohali's hockey stadiums.

Two reserve teams -- Oman and Bangladesh -- have also been named for the tournament in case of pullouts. The event, which is held under the aegis of the Asian Hockey Federation, is an annual competition but was not held last year.

Deep Dive What is the schedule for the Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament featuring Pakistan? The Men's Asian Champions Trophy will take place from October 27 to November 5, 2023, with matches held in Jalandhar and Mohali. Why does India allow Pakistan to participate in multi-national hockey tournaments despite tensions between the two countries? India's central sports policy permits participation in multi-lateral events to adhere to the Olympic Charter, allowing athletes from both countries to compete despite bilateral tensions. How has the relationship between the hockey federations of India and Pakistan impacted their participation in tournaments? Despite political tensions, the relationship between the hockey federations is described as 'excellent', facilitating participation in events like the Asian Champions Trophy.

India enter the competition as defending champions, having won the title in 2023 (Chennai) and 2024 (Hulunbuir, China). "There is no problem in multi-national tournaments. May be individual series (India and Pakistan) cannot take place," Mann said when asked about Pakistan's participation and whether the requisite clearances have been taken for it.

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{{^usCountry}} The central sports policy with regards to Pakistan bars any bilateral engagement with the country against which India launched a brief military offensive just last year after the Pahalgam terror attack killed 26 people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The central sports policy with regards to Pakistan bars any bilateral engagement with the country against which India launched a brief military offensive just last year after the Pahalgam terror attack killed 26 people. {{/usCountry}}

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However, adhering to the Olympic Charter, the Sports Ministry has stated that the two countries can compete against each other in multi-lateral events and India would not stop athletes from across the border to play here for such engagements.

Despite this, Pakistan had withdrawn from the Junior World Cup of hockey in Tamil Nadu last year, citing high tensions between the two countries in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Mann said league stage ACT matches will be played at Jalandhar, while the semi-final and the final will be played in Mohali stadium. Assuring full support for hosting the event, Mann said Punjab is committed to ensuring the successful organisation of the first-ever tournament in the state's history.

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Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who was also in attendance at Monday's event, said the relationship between the hockey federations of India and Pakistan is "excellent". "I want to say this on record that we share very good relations between the hockey federations of India and Pakistan.

"You must have noticed that whenever I go, if the Indian team defeats Pakistan, I meet the Pakistani team first. The boys (players) there also show immense respect," said Singh.

The Asian Champions Trophy will commence on October 27 in Jalandhar and the final match will be held in Mohali on November 5.