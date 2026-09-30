Relentless India overcome South Korea, book final vs China

And there it is! After battling former champions, overcoming minnows and understanding their own depth, the Indian women’s hockey team on Wednesday booked its ticket to the Asian Games gold medal match with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over South Korea at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium.

India beat South Korea 2-0 on Wednesday. (AHF)

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Following a match defined by relentless Indian pressure and some heroic South Korean defending, India will now face the formidable Chinese in Friday’s final. China survived a scare, beating Japan 4-2 in a shootout after the regulation period ended goalless earlier in the day.

Despite the contrast in world rankings, with India sitting at 8th and South Korea 17th, the semi-final was anything but a routine victory. The first half was the epitome of attacking persistence meeting defensive desperation.

India completely dominated possession and territory, employing a stifling high press that constantly invaded the South Korean circle. The Indian frontline of Navneet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, and Lalremsiami danced past the South Korean midfield, orchestrating wave after wave of attacks.

Yet, for all of India's dominance, the South Korean defence refused to buckle. Playing with their hearts, feet and sticks, they put their bodies on the line to keep the game scoreless. Whenever India seemed poised to break the deadlock, South Korea found an answer.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second quarter Lee Seoyeon pulled off a desperate clearance on the goal line while defender An Sujin showcased brilliant 3D skills to repeatedly manoeuvre the ball out of the danger zone. Despite India earning multiple penalty corners (PC), a combination of imperfect injections from skipper Salima Tete and South Korea's frantic defending meant the teams headed into half-time deadlocked at 0-0. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second quarter Lee Seoyeon pulled off a desperate clearance on the goal line while defender An Sujin showcased brilliant 3D skills to repeatedly manoeuvre the ball out of the danger zone. Despite India earning multiple penalty corners (PC), a combination of imperfect injections from skipper Salima Tete and South Korea's frantic defending meant the teams headed into half-time deadlocked at 0-0. {{/usCountry}}

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The second half began on a much more cautious note. India appeared to lose the overwhelming momentum they held in the first two quarters, and the game settled into a tense but tactical rhythm. But just as conventional methods seemed to be failing against the South Korean wall, coach Sjoerd Marijne’s side unlocked the defence with a moment of pure brilliance in the 44th minute.

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Earning their first PC of the second half, India executed a beautifully disguised goal. Instead of unleashing a predictable drag-flick, Deepika Sehrawat on the first battery faked the shot, deftly pushing the ball to Ishika waiting on her left.

With the South Korean defence and goalkeeper Lee completely wrong-footed, Ishika coolly slotted the ball into a gaping net. It was a perfectly crafted goal that finally broke the South Korean resistance and gave India a crucial 1-0 lead.

With some breathing room established, India soon found their second. Skipper Salima Tete ignited the play with a blistering run down the right flank, driving all the way to the goal line before threading a push toward Navneet.

In a cruel twist of fate for South Korea, their standout defender An Sujin inadvertently deflected the ball off her own stick and into the net in the 48th minute.

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Goalkeeper Lee continued her spectacular display, producing lightning-fast reflexes to wade away a fierce strike from Lalremsiami with her left hand, preventing a third Indian goal.

Down 0-2, South Korea threw everything forward in the dying stages. They earned a flurry of PCs with just two minutes left on the clock, but the Indian defence stood stout, absorbing the pressure and ensuring a clean sheet for the second game in a row.

The final statistics painted a clear picture of India's supremacy — 61% possession and 35 circle penetrations compared to South Korea's mere four. India earned 12 PCs to South Korea's late flurry, converting the one that mattered most.

Now, a massive test awaits on Friday against Paris Olympics silver medallists China who are the undisputed heavyweights of Asian hockey at world No.4. But their 2-2 draw at the World Cup in August and their unbeaten streak at the Asian Games will give India some real confidence heading into the gold medal match.