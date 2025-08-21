Savita out of Indian women’s Asia Cup squad with ankle injury

Seasoned Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia has been ruled out of the Asia Cup with an ankle injury she sustained during the European leg of the Pro League. The 35-year-old has been replaced by Bansari Solanki, who made her debut in the Pro League in June. The Indian women’s hockey team. (Hockey India)

Making a comeback into the team are Udita Duhan, Nikki Pradhan, Mumtaz Khan and Sangita Kumari, who is scheduled to play her first match since November 2024.

The Asia Cup will take place in Hangzhou, China from September 5-14 and is of utmost importance for the Salima Tete-led squad as the winner will qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The 20-member team also includes goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam. The defence will be marshalled by Nikki, Udita, Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam and Ishika Chaudhary.

The midfield has Neha, Salima, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke. The forwards are Navneet Kaur, Sangita, Mumtaz, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal.

“We are excited about the squad we have selected. The group has been training with great intensity and we have tried to strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent. Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey and we believe this team has the capability to compete strongly against the best in Asia,” India chief coach Harendra Singh said.

“The Women’s Asia Cup is not only a prestigious continental championship but also a direct qualifying event for the World Cup. With the winner earning an automatic berth, the stakes are extremely high. Every match will test our composure, fitness and tactical execution. The players are motivated to rise to the occasion, and we are confident of delivering performances that will make India proud.”

India have been drawn in Pool B with Thailand (September 5), defending champions Japan (September 6) and Singapore (September 8). Pool A has hosts China, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and South Korea. The top two from each group will qualify for the Super 4s.