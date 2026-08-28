NEW DELHI: Not so long ago, the Indian women’s hockey team found itself at a difficult crossroad. Out of the Pro League, starved of top-flight international fixtures a year and reeling from the heartbreak of failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics, the squad was dogged by internal rifts and a fractured dressing room.

Sjoerd Marijne: Important to create a culture where players can be themselves

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Yet, as the dust settled on their World Cup campaign in the Netherlands and Belgium, the narrative has been dramatically rewritten.

Against all odds, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne orchestrated a stunning turnaround, guiding the team to a brilliant fifth-place finish, India’s best show at the World Cup since the inaugural edition in 1974 when they finished fourth.

Deep Dive How did Sjoerd Marijne change the culture of the Indian women's hockey team? Sjoerd Marijne focused on creating a culture that emphasizes high standards, fun, and unity, enabling players to express themselves while prioritizing team goals over individual achievements. What impact did the World Cup performance have on the Indian women's hockey team's morale? The team's impressive fifth-place finish restored their confidence and belief, showcasing their capability to compete at a high level, despite the disappointment of missing the semifinals. Why is the Women's Hockey India League important for the future of the sport? The Women's Hockey India League is crucial for player development, providing young talents with a platform to grow and gain experience, which can enhance the overall performance of Indian women's hockey.

Navigating elite opposition regularly, India suffered just one defeat in six matches, walking away with two commanding wins and three hard-fought draws. It was a masterclass in resilience. But according to the man at the helm, the transformation started long before the first pushback.

“It’s not one thing, it’s a combination,” Marijne told HT on Friday from Amsterdam. “The most important thing is creating a culture where players can be themselves, where the discipline is really high. I have high expectations, but also a lot of space for fun and enjoyment.”

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{{^usCountry}} To mend a divided squad, Marijne cleared everything back to a single, uncompromising philosophy: the team comes first. “Focusing on team goals will help you achieve personal goals. But focusing on individual goals, you’ll never achieve team goals. We created unity. We created the belief that they can do more than they think.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To mend a divided squad, Marijne cleared everything back to a single, uncompromising philosophy: the team comes first. “Focusing on team goals will help you achieve personal goals. But focusing on individual goals, you’ll never achieve team goals. We created unity. We created the belief that they can do more than they think.” {{/usCountry}}

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That unity was anchored by strict accountability, largely driven by the seasoned campaigners. In Marijne’s system, the experienced players were tasked with setting the standard rather than dictating it. “Always give a good example yourself. Don’t point to others. Don’t tell others what to do if you don’t do it yourself,” said the Dutchman.

This decentralised leadership allowed different personalities to shoulder the burden. Navneet Kaur and Neha Goyal became the tactical voices on the pitch. Goalkeeper Savita Punia focused on team bonding and leading by example while Nikki Pradhan and Sushila Chanu acted as crucial “connecting players”, keeping a close eye on teammates who might be struggling.

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This fortified support system provided a launchpad for the squad’s younger talent—11 World Cup debutants to be precise. Players like Sakshi Rana (23 international caps) and Lalthantluangi (6), who had scarcely played international hockey, found themselves seamlessly integrated into high-pressure roles, playing with freedom that contradicted their inexperience.

The campaign’s crowning moment came in a resounding 3-1 victory over two-time world champions Germany, a team Marijne believed had the pedigree to reach the final four. “If you win 3-1 against a team of that quality, that’s a very big step,” said the 52-year-old.

While satisfied with the team’s visible, match-by-match growth, Marijne knows the team needs to do a lot more if they are keen on performing at the same level consistently.

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“The main thing will be to create more (opportunities). We defend really well but we need to create more. We have to be more accurate in our passing. That’s what you saw against Australia, the level dropped too far. The basic level needs to go higher. And we need to be more consistent,” said Marijne.

Asian Games up next

There is, however, no time to dwell on what could have been. The squad is already charting a rapid course towards their next challenge, the Asian Games next month in Japan, which carries the ultimate prize of a direct qualification ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The roadmap has been planned. Following a week of recovery and evaluation in Bengaluru, the team will fly to Japan for an intensive training camp before descending on Kakamigahara to prepare for their opening clash against Uzbekistan on September 20.

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Asked if the Asian Games gold is a realistic target against continental heavyweights and Paris Olympics silver medallists China, Marijne said: “Yes, of course, that’s a possibility. But doing well once against China doesn’t mean you will win gold. We have to fight for it,” he said.

If this World Cup campaign is any indication, Marijne’s culture of unity has not only restored the team’s belief, it has made them a formidable force for the Asian Games.