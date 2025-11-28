Slow-starting Flyers meet Islanders' struggling power play ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-PHI/PREVIEW While the Philadelphia Flyers lead the NHL with 10 come-from-behind wins, they realize that they are playing with fire.

The Flyers hope for a smoother start and a crisper overall performance Friday when they visit the New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y.

No team has been more resilient than Philadelphia but, of course, the caveat is that the Flyers often have fallen behind early in games. They trailed 1-0 after one period and 2-0 early in the second period against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday before rallying for a 4-2 triumph.

Tyson Foerster scored the go-ahead goal with 46 seconds remaining before Sean Couturier tacked on an insurance tally shortly thereafter.

"We always get scored on first, it seems like and that's not a great thing," Foerster said. "But it's great we always come back and give a good effort every night."

Emil Andrae chipped in with a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which improved to 1-1-0 on its four-game road trip. Dan Vladar made 25 saves, including a variety of terrific stops in the opening period.

"They put the pressure on us, but after the first period, we regrouped and played a really good game," Vladar said. "The whole game, we deserved to win."

Vladar continues to be a dependable presence in net for Philadelphia. The first-year Flyer is 9-4-1 with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

" was unreal and saved our bacon," Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said after the win over Florida.

New York also has played well defensively in its last five games, allowing just seven goals in this stretch that includes a pair of shutouts. However, the offense has not held up its end of the bargain over the last three contests as the team has totaled just three goals in that stretch.

Technically, it's only two goals because the Isles won Sunday's game over the Seattle Kraken 1-0 in a shootout.

After the Islanders scored zero goals in regulation or overtime against Seattle, Mathew Barzal scored the team's only goal in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to the Boston Bruins.

Bo Horvat, who leads the team with 14 goals, failed to score for the third straight game. He has not gone four consecutive games without a goal this season.

"If you're looking at the time of possession, if you're looking at the scoring chances, we were the better team on the ice, but the quality of our shots are going to have to improve," said New York coach Patrick Roy. "We've got to find ways to bear down on our chances. ... We're going to win more games than we're going to lose if we play that way."

In addition to its issues scoring at even strength, New York is 0-for-23 on the power play over its past seven games and 0 for its last 27 overall.

"The goals obviously aren't there," said Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri. "The percentage is what it is, but I think there's looks. ... The goals aren't there, I know, but I think there's a lot of really good things and stuff to build on, and they'll go in."

The Flyers nipped the Islanders 4-3 in a shootout on Oct. 25 in the first meeting between the teams. Trevor Zegras scored twice in the third period and tallied again in the shootout to propel Philadelphia to the win.

