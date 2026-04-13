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Two teams should go: Ministry view on Asian Games vs World Cup in hockey

Two teams should go: Ministry view on Asian Games vs World Cup in hockey

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:29 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Sports Ministry would like Hockey India to nominate its best teams for the Asian Games amid an ongoing debate on whether separate sides should be finalised for the continental showpiece and the World Cup later this year to ensure players are not burnt out.

Two teams should go: Ministry view on Asian Games vs World Cup in hockey

While the World Cup will be held from August 15 to 30 in Belgium and the Netherlands, the Asian Games are slated from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Although the two events are not clashing technically but the lack of turnaround time for the players, both men and women, is being seen as a major concern.

However, neither the men's head coach Craig Fulton, nor his women's team counterpart Sjoerd Marijne are in favour of sending two teams, insisting that same sides should go for both the high-intensity events.

"There should be two teams ideally and the A teams should be for the Asian Games because that's an olympic qualifier," said a ministry source.

he ministry has already conveyed this to the national federations that they should have a highly competitive B team ready for competitions at all times. And in hockey, we have no dearth of players to pick two separate teams keeping in mind the calendar," he added.

However, the upcoming CWG edition in Glasgow features a curtailed roster that does not include hockey alongside a host of major disciplines like shooting, badminton, wrestling and table tennis.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
hockey india world cup asian games new delhi
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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