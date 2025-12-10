Valiant India beat Argentina 4-2 to win bronze in FIH Men's Junior World Cup

India's players celebrate a goal during the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup bronze medal match between India and Argentina in Chennai.(HT_PRINT) India, champions in 2016 in Lucknow, missed the podium in the last two editions, finishing fourth in both 2021 (Bhubaneswar) and 2023 (Kuala Lumpur). India produced a brave-heart performance, overturning a two-goal deficit to beat Argentina 4-2 and clinch the bronze medal in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup on Wednesday. India, who won the title in 2016 in Lucknow, had missed the podium in the last two editions, finishing fourth in 2021 in Bhubaneswar and again two years later in Kuala Lumpur.

Argentina were the better side early on, scoring through Nicolas Rodriguez (3rd minute) and Santiago Fernandez (44th). They dominated possession in the first quarter as India struggled to settle. Argentina earned their first chance in the 3rd minute via a penalty stroke after a foul by Anmol Ekka, which Rodriguez converted to give them the lead.

India were guilty of giving away the ball too easily in the opening quarter. Their best chance came in the 20th minute when Dilraj Singh’s shot from the top of the circle was saved brilliantly by Argentina goalkeeper Joaquin Ruiz.

India restarted with renewed intent after half-time and earned four consecutive penalty corners in the 31st minute but failed to convert, with Anmol Ekka flicking the last one over the bar. Argentina continued to pressure the Indian defence, securing a penalty corner in the 37th minute, but goalkeeper Princedeep Singh produced a superb double save. Argentina earned two more short corners in the 40th minute and a fourth in the 41st, but failed to find the target.

India did not lose heart and maintained the pressure in the final quarter, drawing level with two penalty-corner deflections in the space of four minutes. Ankit Pal pulled one back in the 49th minute, deflecting Anmol Ekka’s flick from India’s fifth penalty corner. Manmeet Singh equalised four minutes later with another deflection from India’s sixth penalty corner.

With the momentum behind them, India pressed the Argentine defence and earned a penalty stroke, which Sharda Nand Tiwari converted in the 57th minute. Ekka then applied the finishing touch, converting a finely executed penalty corner in the 58th minute to seal India’s memorable comeback win.