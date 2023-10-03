Vandana, Deepika score hat-tricks, India storm into women's hockey semis with 13-0 win vs Hong Kong at Asian Games 2023

The Indian women's hockey team, on Tuesday, breezed into the semi-finals of the 19th Asian Games with a resounding 13-0 win over Hong Kong China in their last Pool A match in Hangzhou. Vandana Katariya (2’, 16’, 48’), Deepika (4’, 54’, 58’) landed a hat-trick each while Monika (7’), Deep Grace Ekka (11’, 42), Sangita Kumari (27’, 55’), Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke (34’), and Navneet Kaur (58’) found the back of the net in another resounding win for the women's team.

The game kicked off with India launching a relentless offensive against Hong Kong China, leading to a commanding 4-0 advantage in the first quarter. Vandana Katariya (2’) found the back of the net with a superb field goal following which Deepika (4’) and Monika (7’) also contributed with a field goal each. Additionally, Indian Vice Captain Deep Grace Ekka (11’) successfully converted a penalty corner, securing a comfortable lead for her team.

The second quarter mirrored the first, with India maintaining their firm control over the game. They held onto possession, mounted relentless attacks, and managed to further increase their lead. Vandana Katariya (16’) showcased her prowess yet again with an impressive field goal. In addition, Sangita Kumari (27’) added to India's advantage by finding the back of the net, ensuring that India headed into halftime with a commanding 6-0 lead.

Even with a comfortable lead, the Indian Team displayed unwavering determination in the third quarter, maintaining their dominance on the field. Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke (34’) and Deep Grace Ekka (42') netted a goal each from penalty corners, further solidifying their team's position as the Indian team had an 8-0 lead at the end of the penultimate quarter.

The Indian team maintained their hunger for goals, and they executed their intent by scoring five times in the fourth quarter. Vandana Katariya (48’), Deepika (54’, 58'), Sangita Kumari (55’), and Navneet Kaur (58') netted the goals in the last quarter to seal a commanding 13-0 victory in India's favour.

With this win, India remained unbeaten in the Pool stage. They will now compete in the semi-final on Thursday, October 5.

