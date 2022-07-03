Defence comes to the fore as India hold England

A year back when forwards and drag-flickers were scoring goals regularly, it was the defence that let the Indian women’s hockey team down as they conceded four in a heartbreaking 3-4 loss to Great Britain in the bronze medal playoff at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Sunday though it was the defence that helped world No 8 India hold England, ranked four rungs higher, to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup opener at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

Playing against almost the same set of players who represented Britain in Japan, vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan and Udita with skipper Savita Punia in the goal stood like a wall, not allowing the Olympic bronze medallists to earn a single penalty corner in the match. Barring the lone breach in the ninth minute when Isabelle Petter scored, the Indian defence was a force to reckon with.

Savita’s quick reflexes stopped England from scoring a couple of more goals when India failed to stop the England press in the second half.

The midfield and forward line performed in tandem to help India earn seven short corners, converting one through Vandana Katariya to level the scores in the 28th minute. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scooped the ball and Maddie Hinch, England’s three-time FIH Goalkeeper of the Year, pushed it wide with her left hand only to find Vandana--she scored a hat-trick in the Olympics--who swiftly converted the chance.

India chief coach Janneke Schopman should be satisfied with the performance as her main area of concern was whether the outfit would be able to perform to potential against the very best. Savita Punia’s side delivered first up by holding the only higher ranked team in Pool B to a draw.

“England is a very good team. I think both teams played well. We missed some chances but fought hard together. We will look to convert those chances in the next matches. I am happy that we earned many penalty corners. We tried some variations too, but missed most of them,” Savita said after the match.

While both teams were cagey and took a safe approach in the third quarter, the need for a goal made England press hard in the final quarter, more or less playing the match in the Indian half.

India could have scored the winner in the 56th minute after Neha and Navjot Kaur worked inside the D to help Sharmila Devi find a deflection. But Sharmila failed to put stick on ball, missing out on a golden opportunity.

The game remained tense when Monika won India's seventh and final short corner but India couldn't capitalise after a slow execution.

Possession was more or less equal though England eventually finished with 52%. That did not stop India from having seven shots on goal, one more than England. Despite less possession, India also more circle penetrations, 17 to 14 of England.

World No 9 New Zealand had drawn 2-2 against China in the other Pool B match on Saturday evening, which kept the pool open. All four teams have a point each after the first round of matches. India next face world No 13 China on Tuesday.

