World Cup show must motivate us at Asian Games: Savita Punia

NEW DELHI: For the Indian women’s hockey team, finishing fifth at the World Cup marks their best result in 52 years. Yet, beyond the pride of the campaign, a hunger lingers.

For veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, the World Cup campaign was a testament to how far the team has evolved, shifting from a mindset of survival. (FIH)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Though the squad lost only one match throughout the tournament against Netherlands, the 0-0 draw against Australia is still what pinches them. For veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, the campaign was a testament to how far the team has evolved, shifting from a mindset of survival.

“We came here thinking that we have to do something in the World Cup, and that meant our team was capable enough to finish on the podium,” Savita told HT from Amsterdam before boarding the flight to Bengaluru.

“There was a time when we used to focus on conceding the least amount of goals against the top teams. Now, we play with the same attacking mindset with Netherlands but with more discipline in defence.”

Fielding a squad with 11 World Cup debutants meant managing intense pressure, starting against Paris Olympics silver medallists China. Savita, boasting 319 international caps, spoke about her on vulnerabilities to boost her younger teammates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “I told my team I have over 300 matches, and I am also nervous today. I also feel pressure,” said the former India skipper. “But as soon as the whistle is blown, it will not come to your mind. We created an atmosphere where you have to open up. Whatever you are feeling, whether you are nervous, confident, even overconfident, you have to share it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I told my team I have over 300 matches, and I am also nervous today. I also feel pressure,” said the former India skipper. “But as soon as the whistle is blown, it will not come to your mind. We created an atmosphere where you have to open up. Whatever you are feeling, whether you are nervous, confident, even overconfident, you have to share it.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

That vital 2-2 draw against China set the tone, but the foundation for their belief was laid during the successful Nations Cup run and a rigorous practice series against Argentina in the build-up.

The past few years have seen turbulence in the national team with churn in coaching from Janneke Schopman to Harendra Singh before Sjoerd Marijne returned in January.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Savita, Marijne’s philosophy, centered on belief, trust, and discipline, has been the differentiator. The assembly of a world-class support staff has also revolutionised the squad’s tactical dynamics.

Dutch drag-flick legend Taeke Taekema helped sharpen the penalty corner routines. His compatriot and 2024 Paris Olympics champion Pirmin Blaak has been refining goalkeeping and match-awareness. The returning Wayne Lombard has raised the team’s physical conditioning.

“When Sjoerd came back, I told him that there is everything in our team, we just have to work on unity. He motivates us saying he wants this team to create history so that other girls get inspired.”

Focus on Asian Games

The focus now shifts to the September-October Asian Games where victory will seal qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The World Cup result should serve as fuel, not lead to complacency in the Games, Savita says.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Getting motivation is a good thing, but being overconfident is just as bad,” she said, emphasising that India should be wary of Japan, South Korea and Malaysia too, and not just defending champions China. “For us, every match is a duel. We want to take every match as seriously as possible and qualify for LA.”