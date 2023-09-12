Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr charged with assault and strangulation after attacking his girlfriend

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was busted in New York City on Monday, September 11, and charged with assault and strangulation. He has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, a 26-year-old former WNBA player, inside a Manhattan hotel.

Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, March 7, 2023, in Houston (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)(AP)

The 23-year-old pro baller was apprehended by police at around 6:30 am after receiving a 911 call for an assault. The incident took place at the four-star Millennium Hilton New York Hotel at 1 UN Plaza in Midtown, NYPD and police sources said, according to New York Post. Kevin has been accused of hitting Kysre several times and placing his hands around her neck.

What happened to Kevin Porter Jr’s girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick?

"Upon arrival officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck," a spokesperson said, according to ABC News. "A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around the neck." Kysre had to be taken to a hospital for evaluation.

What did the Rockets and the NBA say about the incident?

"We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.," the Rockets said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Acknowledging Kevin’ arrest, the NBA said in a statement through spokesman Mike Bass, "The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information."

In the last season, Kevin signed a four-year contract extension worth $82.5 million, but as per the deal, only the $15.9 million salary for this season is guaranteed. This has been structured considering Kevin’s off-court issues in the past.