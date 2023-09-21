India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Football: Chhetri-led IND aim to get campaign back on track vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Aiming to bounce back from their opening defeat, India men's football team take on Bangladesh in the second fixture in the 19th edition of Asian Games 2023, at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou, on Thursday. Igor Stimac's side faced China in their opener and entered half-time with a 1-1 scoreline, but lost steam in the second-half and crashed to a 1-5 defeat. Despite the defeat, India will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. Currently, the Sunil Chhetri-led side are bottom of Group A, but a victory will see them once again challenge for a spot in the knockouts. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are also in a similar position and lost their opener against Myanmar, by a 0-1 scoreline.

