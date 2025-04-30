Menu Explore
Jeff Sperbeck, John Elway’s longtime agent, dies after tragic golf cart accident

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 01, 2025 12:02 AM IST

Jeff Sperbeck, longtime agent and friend of NFL legend John Elway, has died after a tragic golf-cart accident that left him on life support

Jeff Sperbeck, longtime agent and friend of NFL legend John Elway, has died after a tragic golf-cart accident that left him on life support, TMZ reported on Wednesday, citing officials. The former quarterback's agent fell off the back of the cart, which was being driven by Elway. He was 62 years old.

Jeff Sperbeck (R), agent of NFL legend John Elway, has died(Facebook)
Jeff Sperbeck (R), agent of NFL legend John Elway, has died(Facebook)

The Riverside County coroner confirmed Sperbeck's death in a press release. The sports agent was injured after a fall from the golf cart in La Quinta on Saturday. According to TMZ, Elway was driving the cart. The 62-year-old was on the passenger seat, ESPN reported, citing sources, and hit his head. He had been on life support.

TMZ further added that there was ‘no indication that Elway was driving negligently’.

