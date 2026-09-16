Jon Rahm continues to be noncommittal when asked about his interest level in LIV Golf 2.0, the vision of CEO Scott O'Neil to keep the league competing in 2027.

Jon Rahm noncommittal on LIV 2.0, sees 'opportunity' for DP World Tour

In the week since Rahm said he was "more than willing to fulfill" his LIV 1.0 contract, the league has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In that filing, Rahm at $7.47 million had the largest claim among players still owed money, and he is reportedly still owed more than $100 million overall on his LIV Golf contract.

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While Rahm's contract was not automatically voided because of the bankruptcy filing, LIV has asked for court permission to reject its existing player contracts. Should the court grant the request, Rahm's contractual obligations could end at that point.

Rahm is in England for this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. He was asked on Tuesday whether his comments about honoring a contract with LIV 1.0 means he does not have a commitment to 2.0 yet.

"I said what I said," Rahm offered. "No, nothing's changed. It would be the same answer."

The Spaniard known for his fiery disposition on the course said he is not fed up with questions regarding LIV, and laughed at the suggestion he is being very patient with the media's constant inquiries.

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{{^usCountry}} "It's not always the strongest of my traits, but thank you for that," Rahm said with a laugh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's not always the strongest of my traits, but thank you for that," Rahm said with a laugh. {{/usCountry}}

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LIV Golf was bankrolled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund from its inception in 2022 until this year, when the sovereign wealth fund decided to pull its financing. O'Neil said that LIV's decision to file for bankruptcy is not a sign that it is dissolving, but rather a step toward restructuring under a new business plan.

The league has an agreement in place with BC Partners Advisors for restructuring support. However, the agreement includes a condition that at least 50% of players with financial claims against the league must agree to participate in LIV 2.0 within 35 days of the bankruptcy filing. That group must also represent at least two-thirds of the total dollar amount of player claims.

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With the restructuring support agreement executed Sept. 8, that makes Oct. 13 a critical deadline. While Rahm is seen as a critical piece of the player equation, he's also focused on returning home after Wentworth with his wife pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

"There's a long legal process they have to go through before a lot of things fall into place. I really can't give you an answer right now," Rahm said when asked if his contract being voided would lead to him departing LIV. "I'm very close to expecting our fourth. Hopefully playing good this week, and at the end of the year.

"So, until this current season is done, I really won't be able to give you an answer."

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Rahm is coming off a tie for 23rd at the Irish Open. Depending on when his wife gives birth, he plans to play the Spanish Open the second week of October and then in the DP World Tour's season-ending events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

With commissioner Brian Rolapp saying on Tuesday that the PGA Tour is not planning any additional special pathways back for LIV Golf members similar to that accepted by Brooks Koepka earlier this year, Rahm was asked if a potential opportunity is emerging for the DP World Tour.

"To be able to answer that, I think we need to know how exactly LIV 2.0 is going to shape up," he said. "I think this is another opportunity for the DP World Tour to make some adjustments and gain some strength. That's 100%.

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"I think the tour's in a good spot, and with the changes coming in the future, mainly in ‘28 on the PGA Tour, Guy and his team are going to have to change some things. But that always opens doors to strengthen some areas.

"I think this next year and a half, year, is going to be possibly important to hopefully elevate the DP World Tour a little bit more."

Field Level Media

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