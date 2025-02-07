Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kohli's knee swelling is not serious, will be back for 2nd ODI: Gill

PTI |
Feb 07, 2025 12:46 PM IST

Kohli's knee swelling is not serious, will be back for 2nd ODI: Gill

Cuttack, India vice-captain Shubman Gill has allayed fears around Virat Kohli's fitness, saying the batting stalwart is fine and should be fit for the second One-Day International against England here on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Kohli, 36, was forced to miss the ODI series opener in Nagpur due to swelling in his right knee, leaving the team in a spot of bother as it went into the final dress rehearsal for the ICC Champions Trophy, beginning in Pakistan and Dubai on February 19.

Gill, who scored a clinical 87 in India's four-wicket victory against England in Nagpur, told Disney-Hotstar: "It's nothing serious. He was fine during yesterday's practice, but he woke up with some swelling in his knee this morning . He'll definitely be back for the second ODI."

The top-order batter said he did not get carried away while approaching his century, adding that he would have played the shot, which ultimately got him, even if he was in his 60s.

Jos Buttler took a diving catch at mid-on off Saqib Mahmood's bowling as Gill, trying to pace the innings, mis-timed a shot to leave India at 235/6.

"No, I wasn't thinking about my century. I was focused on the field placements and played my shots accordingly. I wanted to dominate the bowler, and I would have played the same shot even if I was in my 60s," Gill said.

Gill, who usually opens the innings in ODIs, said he had no problem coming in at No.3 in the series against England.

"I play at No. 3 in Tests, so it wasn't a big adjustment. It's always a challenge at that position because you have to adapt to the game situation. If the team loses quick wickets, you need to play sensibly. If the team starts well, you need to carry the momentum. My approach was simple — play according to the situation."

On young Indian players frequently choosing the sweep and reverse sweep shots against spinners, Gill said it was not a team strategy.

"It's an individual choice, not a team strategy. Every batsman has a plan to target specific areas. Many players are practicing sweeps and reverse sweeps in the nets to have more options while batting."

On his 94-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the third wicket, Gill said once they had sized up the field, scoring runs became easy.

"We lost two early wickets, but the plan was to play according to the field and not hold back. After a few overs, the line and lengths became predictable, which helped us score faster."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
See More
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On