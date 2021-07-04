'Let’s keep this up, this one was for you': Max Verstappen storms to third F1 win on the trot, Twitter set ablaze- WATCH

Unstoppable! If there is a word to be associated with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen right now, it would unstoppable because the talented youngster won his third consecutive F1 race on the trot by storming home to victory at Sunday's Austrian GP.

With his fifth triumph of the season, the Dutch driver consolidated his position at top (with 182 points), leading second-placed and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by 32 points. For the first in recent history, a driver has not only managed to challenge Hamilton for the world title but also dominate the standings.

Obviously, the result was going to set Twitter ablaze. As soon as Verstappen's RB16 crossed the chequered flag, congratulatory messages started to flow in all over social media. Here are some from the world of Twitter.

It was Verstappen's fifth win of the season compared to three for Hamilton, who dropped down from second place to fourth late on after going too wide on a turn and rolling over a kerb, damaging one of his tires.

His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished second ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who clinched the fourth podium of his career on the same track where he secured his first last year.

The 2020 top-three finish made him the youngest British driver on a podium and third-youngest overall behind Lance Stroll and Verstappen. The ultra-consistent Norris is the only driver to have scored points in every race this season.

Hamilton has not won since the Spanish GP two months ago, a dismal streak of five races for the defending champion seeking a record eighth F1 title. All of those have gone to Red Bull, with Sergio Perez taking the other.

This was another crushing success for Verstappen on at the Red Bull ring, his team's home track and with thousands of his orange-shirted fans cheering on his 15th career win. He also won here last weekend at the Styrian GP.