Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Narwal smashes all-time Pro Kabaddi League record, sold to 'UP Yoddha' for 1.65 cr
sports

Narwal smashes all-time Pro Kabaddi League record, sold to 'UP Yoddha' for 1.65 cr

Talismanic raider Pardeep Narwal smashed an all-time record by becoming the highest-ever bought kabaddi player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), after being bought by the 'UP Yoddha' for ₹1.65 crore.
PTI |
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Narwal smashes all-time Pro Kabaddi League record, sold to 'UP Yoddha' for 1.65 cr(PKL)

Talismanic raider Pardeep Narwal smashed an all-time record by becoming the highest-ever bought kabaddi player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), after being bought by the 'UP Yoddha' for 1.65 crore.

The 'UP Yoddha' bought Narwal on Monday, the second day of the PKL auction for the upcoming season 8, which will take place in December. “Pardeep continues to re-write history books, with his price tag now quashing that of another star raider Monu Goyat, who was bought by the 'Haryana Steelers' for 1.51 crore in Season 6,” stated a media release issued by the PKL late Monday night.

Narwal now finds himself a new home after spending five seasons with the 'Patna Pirates'. Meanwhile, Siddharth Desai was retained by the 'Telugu Titans' via the Final Bid Match (FBM) card for 1.30 crore from his base price of 30 lakh. More than 22 overseas players were sold on the second day.

RELATED STORIES

All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (base price 10 lakh), was sold to the 'Patna Pirates' for 31 lakh, while the 'Bengal Warriors' bought defender Abozar Mohajermighani, bidding for him at 30.5 lakh from the base price of 20 lakh. The 'Patna Pirates' used their FBM card to retain South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee at 20.5 lakh, the release said.

After spending six seasons with the 'Telugu Titans' and one season with 'Tamil Thalaivas', Rahul Chaudhari will now play for the 'Puneri Paltans'. The 'Jaipur Pink Panthers' used both the FBM cards to retain captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Kumar Dhull.

The 'Tamil Thalaivas' bid for raider Manjeet from his base price of 30 lakh and bought him in for 92 lakh. Meanwhile, all-rounder Rohit Gulia grabbed eyeballs after he was sold to the 'Haryana Steelers' for 83 lakh, a significant jump from his 25-lakh price tag with the 'Gujarat Giants' in Season 7.

“Kabaddi is such an elementary game in terms of infrastructure required, that I have no doubt that once we get our act together, the explosion of kabaddi internationally is just waiting to happen,” Charu Sharma, co-founder of Mashal Sports, was quoted as saying in the release.

Top 5 Indian players: Pardeep Narwal – 1.65 crore -- UP Yoddha Siddharth Desai – 1.30 crore -- Telugu Titans Manjeet – 92 lakh -- Tamil Thalaivas Sachin – 84 lakh -- Patna Pirates Rohit Gulia – 83 lakh -- Haryana Steelers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pardeep narwal pro kabaddi league
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paralympics: If not for Covid, I might have won gold or silver, says Adhana

Ronaldo completes return to Manchester United after 12 years

'Perfectionist' Osaka keen to change mindset at US Open and beyond

Juventus announces Ronaldo exit, signs Kean as a replacement
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP