Nationals exec Sean Hudson's alleged sting video remarks about Trevor Williams sparks row

Washington Nationals have found themselves in an uncomfortable position after an undercover sting video released by O'Keefe Media Group allegedly captured shocking admissions by a top Nationals executive.

Trevor Williams drew national attention a few years ago after becoming the first MLB player to publicly criticize the Dodgers for honoring a group he described as anti-Catholic.(Trevor Williams/Instagram)

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Alleged undercover footage released Tuesday by James O'Keefe’s Citizen Journalism Foundation purportedly featured a top Major League Baseball executive making startling claims, including possible civil rights violations against own players and partnerships with defense contractors to surveil fans.

Nationals Director of Community Relations Sean Hudson was the official featured in the undercover footage, where he allegedly admitted that the organization had discriminated against Christian pitcher Trevor Williams over his religious beliefs.

Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“One of our pitchers, Trevor Williams. He’s super Christian-Catholic, all these tattoos that mean a lot,” Hudson allegedly told the undercover reporter.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Dodgers had a group… who were drag queens who sometimes dressed up as nuns. [Trevor Williams] went on social media like… ‘This is my religion. You all are mocking it,’” the official explained. “Because of that, we don’t use [Trevor Williams] on social [media],” he added. Williams’ criticism of Dodgers’ move led to social media exclusion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Dodgers had a group… who were drag queens who sometimes dressed up as nuns. [Trevor Williams] went on social media like… ‘This is my religion. You all are mocking it,’” the official explained. “Because of that, we don’t use [Trevor Williams] on social [media],” he added. Williams’ criticism of Dodgers’ move led to social media exclusion {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Williams drew attention a few years ago after becoming the first MLB player to publicly criticize the Los Angeles Dodgers for honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group he described as anti-Catholic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Williams drew attention a few years ago after becoming the first MLB player to publicly criticize the Los Angeles Dodgers for honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group he described as anti-Catholic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It had to be said. We cannot stand idly by while Our Lord gets mocked,” the Nationals star said in an interview with EWTN news while explaining his decision to speak up against Dodgers’ move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It had to be said. We cannot stand idly by while Our Lord gets mocked,” the Nationals star said in an interview with EWTN news while explaining his decision to speak up against Dodgers’ move. {{/usCountry}}

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Hudson allegedly pointed to that controversy as a reason why Williams was largely excluded from the team’s social media content.

James O'Keefe wrote on his X that Hudson’s remarks could raise concerns under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employers from discriminating against workers based on religion.

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“The law states that employers may not ‘limit, segregate, or classify’ employees in ways that would negatively affect their status or opportunities because of their religious beliefs,” he mentioned.

Alleged fan surveillance and segregated LGBTQIA+ meeting claims

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Hudson also claimed that every fan attending a Washington Nationals home game is reviewed by the organization’s surveillance department, which he said looks into attendees’ Google search histories.

The official even revealed that certain internal meetings within the organization are restricted exclusively to LGBTQIA+ employees. “If you don’t identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ population, you shouldn’t be at this specific meeting.”

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He also described himself as a communist and said he wished the team could contribute to communist causes. He further remarked, “If you’re a sports fan and we pi*s you off, where else are you gonna go?”

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When later confronted by journalist Alex Stein over the alleged discriminatory remarks during a phone call, Sean Hudson responded by saying, “that doesn’t sound like something I would say.” He also reportedly deactivated his X account after the sting was posted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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