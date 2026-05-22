Why Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro broke up. First details on family issue and A-Rod's decision

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro have ended their relationship after three years together, according to multiple reports. Minnesota Timberwolves controlling owner and former Major League Baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, watches the Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons with his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Detroit. (AP)

The split was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed to People by a source close to the couple, who said the two remain on good terms despite parting ways. While neither Rodriguez nor Cordeiro publicly detailed a specific reason for the breakup, Cordeiro indicated that the separation was amicable and free from public drama.

“To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families,” she told TMZ.

“We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here,” she added.

A source quoted by People also described the pair as “all good” following the breakup.

Family health issue became priority Cordeiro suggested that personal family circumstances are currently demanding much of her attention.

“I’m also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there,” she said.

Though she did not directly link the health matter to the breakup, the statement hinted that personal responsibilities may have influenced the couple’s decision to take time apart.

Relationship became public in 2022 Rodriguez, 50, and Cordeiro, 46, were first romantically linked in October 2022 after they were photographed together on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

The couple officially confirmed their relationship later that year with a Christmas-themed Instagram post featuring Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters.

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” Rodriguez wrote alongside the family photo in December 2022.

Frequent public appearances together Over the past three years, the pair regularly appeared together at high-profile sporting events and across social media.

Cordeiro joined Rodriguez at Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and the two were often seen courtside at Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx games, teams in which Rodriguez is a co-owner.

Before dating Cordeiro, Rodriguez’s high-profile relationships included stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz.