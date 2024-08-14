Abhinav Bindra expresses 'frustration' as Vinesh Phogat's verdict deferred again: 'When something important is delayed…'

On Tuesday, the Indian sports fraternity anxiously awaited the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a joint silver medal at the Paris Olympics. As the clock ticked past the scheduled 9:30 PM IST announcement, anticipation turned to frustration when CAS released a statement not with a verdict but with confirmation of another delay. Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat.(PTI)

The institution requested additional time, now setting August 16 as the date for its final decision. Vinesh's appeal garnered widespread support across India after she lost her chance to compete for gold medal in the women's 50kg wrestling event due to being found overweight by a mere 100 grams.

As fan frustration mounts after yet another delay, former Indian Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra offered a thoughtful perspective.

The accomplished shooter, who now serves on the IOC Athletes Commission and was present in Paris throughout the Games, drew a parallel between the wait for CAS's decision and the long journey athletes endure as they prepare for the Olympics.

Bindra emphasized that, just as in sports, "patience" is crucial during times of uncertainty.

“We’ve all felt that frustration when something important gets delayed, and today, many of us are feeling that as we wait for Vinesh Phogat’s CAS judgment. But here’s a thought—this is kind of like what athletes go through every four years, waiting for another shot at Olympic glory. The nerves, the anticipation, the “just get here already!” feeling—we’ve all been there, right?” Bindra wrote on his official X profile.

“Sport isn’t just about what happens on the field - it’s about the waiting, the patience, and the persistence to keep going, no matter what. So while we wait for August 16th, let’s remember what our athletes endure and cheer them on, knowing they’re playing the longest game of them all,” stressed Bindra further.

A day after her heartbreaking disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport, saying she didn't have the strength to continue, as sporting icons from across the world threw their weight behind the 29-year-old wrestler who was appearing in her third Olympic Games.