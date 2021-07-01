Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Devendra Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo Paralympic berth
olympics

Devendra Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo Paralympic berth

The 40-year-old, who has won two gold medals in the men's F-46 category at the Paralympics, sent the spear to a distance of 65.71m during the trial here on Wednesday.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 02:23 PM IST
File image of Devendra Jhajharia.(AP)

Two-time Paralympics gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia has broken his own world record in javelin throw. India's greatest Paralympian, Jhajharia threw his javelin a distance of 65.71m during a national selection trial in New Delhi. The throw bettered his own world record of 63.97m that he set at the Rio Games in 2016.

With the throw, Jhajharia also qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics. The 40-year-old has won two gold medals in the men's F-46 category at the Paralympics.

"Today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, I qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics by setting a new world record of 65.71, breaking my older record of 63.97 in a qualifying event.

"This was possible because of my family's support, and the efforts of my coach Sunil Tanwar and fitness trainer Lakshya Batra," Jhajharia tweeted in hindi.

The Tokyo Paralympics slated to begin on August 24, will be Jhajharia's third Paralympics. He had won a gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, setting a new world record of 62.15 metres.

He then repeated the feat 12 years later at the 2016 Rio edition bettering his own record with a throw of 63.97 metres and becoming the first Indian to clinch two gold medals at the Paralympics.

(with PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
devendra jhajharia tokyo paralympic games
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

Netizens request an edit button, Twitter replies with profound advice

Robots show off epic moves in ‘dance off’ with BTS. Watch viral video

Mumbai Police to Amul: How India is paying tribute on Doctor’s Day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP