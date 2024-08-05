How did India perform on Day 9 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

Day 9 saw plenty of action for India, as athletes participated in badminton, athletics, hockey etc. In badminton, Lakshya Sen crashed to a 20-22 14-21 defeat to defending champion Viktor Axerlsen, and will now fight for the bronze medal. Speaking after this defeat, he said, "I think as the game was going on from the start and in the first set especially, he started attacking more towards the end, so I think became passive when I was defending, and I think at that time I should have taken chances and attacked." India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.(AFP)

"It is a heartbreak but I think again at the same time there is so much more to play for tomorrow and I will be ready and prepared. I think the first game was crucial and could have closed out the first set and then maybe in the third set, I would have had a chance. But yeah, overall a good match and played it well," he added.

“There are some things to be learned from this match and whatever is good I will want in the next match I will continue,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, in athletics, Parul Chaudhary came eighth in the women's 3000m steeplechase round 1, and was knocked out. The men's hockey team were also in action, beating Great Britain via penalties in their quarter-final fixture. Meanwhile, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala failed to qualify for the final of 25m men's rapid fire pistol. There was further disappointment as Lovlina Borgohain also ended India's boxing campaign as she lost her women's 75kg quarter-final bout.

RESULTS FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 9-

Badminton

Lakshya Sen lost 20-22, 14-21 to reigning champion Viktor Axelsen, will battle for bronze.

Athletics

Parul Chaudhary finishes eighth in women's 3000m steeplechase round 1, knocked out.

Hockey

India defeated Great Britain in men's hockey quarter-final.

Shooting

Vijayveer Singh comes 5th in 25m rapid fire men's pistol qualification Stage 1, Anish comes 7th.

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain loses women's 75kg quarter-final, knocked out.