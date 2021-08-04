India Vs Argentina Highlights, Tokyo 2020 Olympics: India lose 1-2 in semifinal, to play Great Britain for bronze medal

India Vs Argentina Highlights, Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Despite Gurjit Kaur opening the scoring, it was Argentina captain Maria Noel Barrionuevo's brace that denied India a shot at history as the side lost the Women's Hockey Semifinal 1-2 at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Japan. Next, India will take on 2016 Olympic champions Great Britain in the bronze medal match on August 6. Right after that, Argentina will play the Netherlands in the gold medal match.