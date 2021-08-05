India vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India men's hockey team take on Germany in bronze medal match
- India vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey are fighting for their first medal in over four decades as they face Germany in the bronze medal match at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch in Tokyo, Japan. Follow IND vs GER men's hockey live score.
India Vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India take on Germany in the men's hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo. India lost their semifinal to Belgium while Germany went down to Australia. The Indian men's hockey team are looking to put an end to the four-decade wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. All eyes will be on coach Graham Reid's side to go past Germany to add another medal to India's tally.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 06:30 AM
India team news
India are going in with the same 16 they went with against Belgium. Big test for these players
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 06:21 AM
India medal at the Olympics
If India manage to win a bronze medal in hockey, it will be their first-ever hockey medal at the Games since 1980.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 06:16 AM
STATS attack
TOTAL GOALS
India - 20; Germany - 20
SHOOTING EFFICIENCY (COMPETITION AVERAGE)
India - 26.67 per cent; Germany - 21.7 per cent
FIELD GOALS
India - 10; Germany - 10
PENALTY CORNERS (CONVERTED/TAKEN)
India - 8/27; Germany - 10/32
ATTACKING CIRCLE PENETRATIONS
India - 151; Germany - 126
(Source: News 18)
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 06:11 AM
India journey so far
It has been a good journey for India men's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics, defeating New Zealand 3-2 in their opening group game, and then picking up wins over Germany (2-0), Spain (3-1), Argentina (3-1), and Japan (5-3) in the group matches. Barring the 7-1 defeat against Australia, and the 5-2 loss in the semifinal to the World Champions Belgium, India won all their games in Tokyo.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 05:44 AM
India vs Germany - LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live blog of men's hockey bronze medal match between India and Germany. Despite losing the semifinal against Belgium, India men's hockey team will get a chance to win the bronze medal when they face against Germany. Big match feels.