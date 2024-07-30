India vs Ireland Live Score, Men's Hockey Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet and Co start favourites against underwhelming IRE
Harmanpreet and Co. will start favourites on Tuesday as Ireland have an underwhelming start to their campaign with back-to-back defeats.
India vs Ireland Live Score, Men's Hockey Olympics 2024: The India hockey team will be back in action a day after playing a 1-1 draw against Argentina on Monday. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will now take on Ireland in their next Pool B match, focusing on returning to the winning ways. India have turned out to be a superior side in their last two matches but the draw against Argentina might have hurt them a bit. The Men in Blue have been playing with positive intent and showing an aggressive approach in front of the goals. The defensive line also put up a solid show against Argentina and defended strongly in the last three quarters....Read More
On the other hand, world number 11 Ireland will be under immense pressure when they take on India. They will be desperate to open their account on the points table after losing their first two matches of the campaign to Belgium and Australia. They lacked a killer instinct in front of the goal and scored just one goal in the two matches.
In the last five meetings between the two teams, India enjoyed a dominant record with four wins, while Ireland only managed to get on top once.
Meanwhile, The Indian team entered the Olympics in shaky form, having lost their last three games in June, but they put up a solid show in their first two matches in Paris.
Harmanpreet Singh has led the team from the front with clutch goals in both matches. His goal from penalty stroke helped India edge past New Zealand 3-2, while on Monday against Argentina, he scored from apenalty corner in the dying minutes to help India settle for a draw.
In their match against Argentina, India had fluffed as many as nine penalty corners before Harmanpreet found the net, firing the ball into the top corner.
Argentina were left to rue the missed penalty stroke by Maico Casella in the 36th minute.
It was Lucas Martinez, who had put his side ahead in the 22nd minute with a field goal and Harmanpreet, who had struck against New Zealand in the dying moments, found the net a minute before the final hooter.
Harmanpreet did not feel that India fared poorly.
"To be honest, we created a lot of chances. There were lots of open slots and counter balls. Finishing is where we need to do better. Even in 50-50 balls we have to give 100 percent and in 100 per cent ball, we need to convert with effort. We will keep that in mind going forward," Harmanpreet told PTI.
Ireland will pose a big threat to India as it is going to be a do-or-die clash for them. They have to win at any cost to keep themselves alive in the race, but Harmanpreet's men will also be hungry to win after a draw against Argentina.
Head to Head
India vs Ireland: Last 5 games
India: 4
Ireland: 1
Draw: 0
India vs Ireland goals scored in last 5 Meetings
India: 14
Ireland: 6
