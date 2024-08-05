Italian Olympic gold medallist Thomas Ceccon clicked sleeping in a park amid accommodation complaints

Italian Olympic gold medallist Thomas Ceccon was photographed sleeping in a park during the 2024 Paris Olympics amid complaints of his dissatisfaction with the Games Village accommodations. Thomas Ceccon was captured taking a nap in a park(X)

The image, shared by Saudi Arabian rower Husein Alireza, showed Ceccon resting on a white towel under a tree. Ceccon, who won gold in the men’s 100m backstroke, publicly criticized the living conditions, citing a lack of air conditioning, poor food quality, and inadequate supplies as major issues. He expressed that many athletes were relocating for these reasons, emphasizing that it was a widespread problem, not an excuse.

“There is no air conditioning in the village, it’s hot, and the food is bad,” Ceccon told The Sun. “Many athletes move for this reason: it’s not an alibi or an excuse; it’s the reality of what perhaps not everybody knows. Usually, when I’m at home, I always sleep in the afternoon: here I really struggle between the heat and the noise.”

The International Olympic Committee faced backlash for the absence of air conditioning and the use of cardboard "anti-sex" beds, which were part of their environmental sustainability efforts. Athletes, including Ceccon, complained about the heat, noise, and subpar food, which included insufficient quantities of essential items like eggs and chicken and instances of raw meat being served. The British Olympic Association also reported similar food quality issues.

“There are not enough certain foods: eggs, chicken, certain carbohydrates,” British Olympic Association Chief Andy Anson told The Times of London. “And then there is the food quality, with raw meat being served to athletes.”

Ceccon's sentiments were echoed by other athletes like Coco Gauff, Ariarne Titmus, and Assia Touati, who also found the accommodations unsuitable. After winning the Olympic gold in the 400m freestyle, Titmus mentioned that better living conditions might have enabled her to break the world record. She criticized the village for not being conducive to high performance.

“It probably wasn’t the time I thought I was capable of, but living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform,” she said in an interview after the race. “It’s definitely not made for high performance, so it’s about who can really keep it together in the mind.”

Organizers defended the accommodations, emphasizing their commitment to sustainability. The recyclable mattresses and cardboard bed frames were chosen to reduce the event’s carbon footprint. Before the Games, some delegations, including India, had already expressed concerns about the lack of air conditioning, forcing the Indian government to send 40 portable units for their athletes.