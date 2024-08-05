Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Live Updates Badminton, Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler sets sights on bronze

Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Live Updates Badminton, Paris Olympics 2024: Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen has another chance to win a medal in the Paris Olympics as he is set to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the men's singles bronze medal match. The 22-year-old impressed many with his impressive skills match after match; however, the loss against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen was a tough pill for him to swallow. Sen dominated the majority of the match but lost his way in the final minutes of both games and suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the semi-final clash. Sen is the only Indian shuttler who is still in contention to get a medal....Read More

Sen will start as favourite in the crucial clash as he has a 4-1 head-to-head record against the Malaysian, including a win at the All-England Open earlier this year.

The 22-year-old Indian shuttler put up a show in the semifinal but he squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second to surrender 20-22 14-21 to the two-time world champion Axelsen in a match which lasted about 54 minutes.

Sen had the first game under control before collapsing. He began the second game with a monumental 7-0 lead before Axelsen roared back to take the game and march into his second straight Olympic final.

Following the match, Lakshya said, "I think as the game was going on from the start and in the first set especially, he started attacking more towards the end, so I think became passive when I was defending, and I think at that time I should have taken chances and attacked."

Despite facing a higher-ranked player, world number 22 Lakshya matched the world number two's intensity really well for a good chunk of the match. At one point, having won six points in a row, Lakshya was leading with a scoreline of 15-9 in the first game. Axelsen made a strong comeback and that, combined with some unforced errors, helped the Olympic champion bag the first game 22-20.

In the second game, Lakhsya was fighting really hard, leading by 7-0 at one point. But Olympic champion Victor showcased his big-match temperament by making a strong turnaround to win the game by 21-14 and reach the gold medal match in 54 minutes.

The 22-year-old Sen could still become the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal in the men's event.

Lakshya has beaten the likes of Jonatan Christie, HS Prannoy and Chou Tien-Chen in Paris Olympics thus far. Apart from Axelsen, Chou Tien-Chen was the only one who managed to put Lakshya in some sort of trouble but the Indian star managed to clinch a 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 win.