Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Mane to join Lahiri in Olympic field after Argentine player's withdrawal
olympics

Mane to join Lahiri in Olympic field after Argentine player's withdrawal

Mane to join Lahiri in Olympic field after Argentine player's withdrawal
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Udayan Mane: File Photo(HT/PHOTO)

Indian golfer Udayan Mane is all set to make the cut for the Tokyo Games as the withdrawal of Argentine Emiliano Grillo will push him inside the playing field.

The top-60 golfers as per rankings and the qualification criteria will compete in Tokyo and the vacant spot will now be grabbed by Mane, who was reserve player behind Grillo.

Grillo, world number 74 was the lone Argentine in the Olympic list. The next best Argentine is Fabian Gomez at 404 and Mane is 354th.

Mane was the leading Indian at one point and seemed set to clinch a berth to Tokyo alongside Rashid Khan but the pandemic delayed the Olympic Games.

Mane's playing opportunities on Asian Tour and then the Indian Tour became fewer by the week.

The Asian Tour has had no events since March 2020 and the Indian Tour had a few events in the last couple of months in 2020 and then in 2021, their last event was in March 2021.

"I am thrilled but am still waiting for the official communication. I hope it comes soon," said Mane.

"After being a certainty at one point last year, the rankings have been coming down and I couldn’t much because I had no events to play. It was almost depressing but I stuck to practice and workouts."

Anirban Lahiri is already in and now Mane joins him in the men’s field. That means India will have two men and at least one woman in 2016.

Tvesa Malik has an outside chance of making it as a second entry in the women's section, the deadline for which is next week.

She needs to win or finish in Top-3 this week and may also need some withdrawals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
udayan mane tokyo games tokyo olympics 2020 emiliano grillo anirban lahiri
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP