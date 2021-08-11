Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mankind Pharma to give 11 lakh each to 20 players who missed medals at Tokyo Olympics
The company understands the hardships faced by the athletes and has come forward to appreciate and acknowledge the spirit of the players, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Drug firm Mankind Pharma said it has decided to felicitate 20 Indian players who narrowly missed medals in the recently held Tokyo Olympics, and will give 11 lakh to each of them to encourage their determination and hard work.

The company understands the hardships faced by the athletes and has come forward to appreciate and acknowledge the spirit of the players, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

Each player of the Women's Hockey team, a total of 16 players, will be given 11 lakh each. Boxer Satish Kumar, Wrestler Deepak Punia, Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary and Golfer Aditi Ashok, will also be given  11 lakh each, it added.

"We believe that in every sport, it is not the win that counts, it's the efforts that are counted and our players have put so much effort while representing our country," Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja said.

As a leader in the industry, "we want to appreciate the hardships and sacrifices they have put in over the years. Such players inspire the whole country and motivate the younger generation to earn honours for the country," he added.

These players might have missed a medal, but they won everyone's hearts, Mankind Pharma said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
india women's hockey team india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics aditi ashok
