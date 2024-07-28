Manu Bhaker shoots bronze, India’s first medal of Paris 2024

New Delhi: Manu Bhaker opened India’s account at the Paris Games with a bronze medal in 10m air pistol event on Sunday, winning the country’s first medal since the 2012 London Games. Shooter Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal, a bronze, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (HT Photo)

The brilliant effort also helped her make amends for the disappointment at 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

After the first five shots, Bhaker was placed second with 50.4 behind South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin (52.2). Bhaker started well with 10.6 and followed it with a 10.2 but the third and fifth shots (9.5 and 9.6) pegged her back. The Korean started with 8.7 and Manu responded with 10.1 and 10.3. After first series of 10 shots, Manu was placed third at 100.3 behind Jin Oh Ye (101.7) and Yeiji Kim (101.5). She maintained the third place after the 11th shot (110.8) behind Kim (111.5) and Jin (110.9).

Manu crept to the second spot after the 12th shot (10.4) behind Kim who shot 10.3. Ye Jin was third after hitting a 9.5. Hungary’s Veronika Major was the first to be eliminated. Manu shot a 9.8 on the 14th shot but slipped to the third place (140.8) while Jin shot a 10.6 to displace her. Turkey’s Sevval Tarhan was eliminated then. Manu shot a 10.2 on her 16th attempt to keep the third place while the Koreans Kim and Jin shot 10.1 and 10.4 respectively with 0.1 seperating them.

Jin shot 10.6 to consolidate the lead while Kim kept her second spot with 10.2. Manu’s 10.1 kept her in the medal hunt at the third place after 18 shots.

Manu scored a 10.1 on the 19th to all but assure herself a medal while Jin and Kim occupied the top two spots. In the next elimination shot, Vietnam’s Trinh shot a 9.9 while Manu responded with a 10.0 to seal the medal.

She jumped to second spot after shooting 10.1 and Kim shot a 9.4 to slip to third. After 21 shots, Jin stood on top with 212.6 and Manu was next with 211.4. Manu raised hopes of a silver when she shot a nerveless 10.3 but Kim then shot 10.5 to displace her from the second spot.

Manu however took the bronze, becoming India’s first woman shooter to medal at the Olympics.