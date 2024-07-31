Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 Live Updates: Shooters to kickstart action qualification rounds; PV Sindhu to take centerstage

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 Live Updates: It is going to be a crucial day for India in Paris as several medal prospects will be in action. Star Indian shuttles PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will feature in their group stage matches in the women's and men's singles events, respectively. Sindhu will be high on confidence when she returns to the court on Wednesday as the 29-year-old had a resounding straight games win over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles group stage match here on Sunday. The 10th-seeded Indian, who won the silver medal in the Rio Games in 2016 and a bronze in the last edition in Tokyo, will take on World No 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group match on Wednesday....Read More

Meanwhile, Lakshya defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium in the Group L men's singles badminton match at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Monday.

The Indian star defeated his Belgian opponent in straight sets, 21-19, 21-14 win.

Meanwhile, the day will start with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale featuring in the 50m rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification.

Ace India boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal in Tokyo, will also start her campaign today with a round-of-16 bout against Sunniva Hofstad of Norway. Borgohain is expected to add another feather to her cap as she is one of India's medal prospects in Paris once again in the boxing event.

In the afternoon, young India table tennis sensation Sreeja Akula will battle it out with Singapore's Jian Zeng in the round of 32 clash in the women's singles event.

Here is India's schedule for Day 5 at the Paris Olympics

Shooting

*50m rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale-- 12:30pm

*Women's Trap Qualification:Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari -- 12:30 PM

Badminton

*Women's singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) -- 12:50pm

*Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) -- 1:40pm

*Men's singles (Group stage): HS Prannoy vs Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) -- 11pm

Table Tennis

*Women's singles Round of 32: Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 2:20pm

Boxing

*Women's 75kg round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway)-- 3:50pm

*Men's 71kg round of 16: Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) -- 12:18 am (Aug 1).

Archery:

*Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination round: Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia) -- 3:56pm

*Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination round: Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain)-- 9:15pm

Equestrian:

*Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2: Anush Agarwalla -- 1:30pm.