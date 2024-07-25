Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal in potential second round face-off
Jul 25, 2024 04:00 PM IST
Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic could potentially face Rafael Nadal in the second round of the men's singles event.
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic could meet his longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Paris Olympic tennis tournament. Djokovic was drawn Thursday against Australian Matthew Ebden and Nadal faces Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, with the winners of those matches meeting in Round 2.
The 38-year-old Nadal won a record 14 of his 22 major trophies at the French Open.