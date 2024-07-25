Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal in potential second round face-off

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic could meet his longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Paris Olympic tennis tournament. Djokovic was drawn Thursday against Australian Matthew Ebden and Nadal faces Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, with the winners of those matches meeting in Round 2. Serbia's Novak Djokovic hugs Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session.(REUTERS)

The 38-year-old Nadal won a record 14 of his 22 major trophies at the French Open.

He won gold in singles at Beijing in 2008, and in doubles with Marc López at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Lebanese player Hady Habib.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Irina-Camella Begu of Romania in the opening round of the women's draw with second-seeded American Coco Gauff taking on Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.