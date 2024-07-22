Novak Djokovic gears up for Paris Olympics with training session, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz reach Roland Garros

The Paris Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 26, and tennis will be a major attraction for fans worldwide. We will see the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in action at Roland Garros. Tennis will be held at the Roland Garros courts and it could prove to be a thriller! Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz reached Roland Garros, and Novak Djokovic is also training there.

Djokovic took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into his preparation. He will be participating in his fifth Olympics, and got a singles bronze in 2008. His post included a video of him showing his impressive shots, and other drills. Here are the photos:

Meanwhile, Nadal and Alcaraz have also arrived at Roland Garros. The pair will play in both singles and doubles, partnering each other in the latter. Nadal already has a singles gold from Beijing 2008, and men's doubles gold in Rio in 2016. In 2016, Nadal lost to Kei Nishikori in the bronze medal match. Meanwhile, Alcaraz will be making his Olympics debut.

According to reports, the two Spaniards will start training at Roland Garros on July 22, and it is not known if they will train together. Alcaraz has booked a court from 11am to 1pm, and Nadal has reserved for 3pm.

Nadal was recently filled with praises for his fellow countryman. Speaking to Punto de Break, he said, "My impression is that we are talking about a player who is going to be one of the best in history. That is my feeling. He is a player with enormous potential. Life can change quickly, that is the truth. You never know what can happen in the future, but today, if we have to predict what will happen in his career, we predict amazing things."

"His level of tennis is very high. If he can stay away from injuries, of course Sinner will be there, but today I see him with Sinner above the rest without a doubt. I don’t see many players who can stop him on the Tour and the best thing about him today is that in every tournament he plays, no matter what surface, he is going to be the favorite. No player was the favorite before every tournament and today I feel that he has that aura, that feeling. That is a great advantage because I think he feels that if he plays at his level it is difficult for anyone to beat him," he added.