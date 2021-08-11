Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports / Olympics / Professional coaching key to success for Indian sportswomen: Sindhu
Professional coaching key to success for Indian sportswomen: Sindhu

Sindhu won a bronze in the Tokyo Games to become the only Indian woman and second overall to win two medals in the Olympics.
PTI | , Pune
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:54 PM IST
PV Sindhu with her Bronze Medal(AFP)

Badminton star PV Sindhu on Wednesday said that professional coaching is a must for sportswomen in India if they want to do better at International events.

"Women representation in sports and the winning scores can increase if Indian sportswomen get the opportunity of professional coaching," Sindhu, who is a brand ambassador of Bridgestone India, said during her visit to the company's headquarters here.

Sindhu won a bronze in the Tokyo Games to become the only Indian woman and second overall to win two medals in the Olympics. She had won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"Three of the four of our brand ambassadors are women. We are also focused towards sponsoring training and currently 32 athletes are benefiting from Bridgestone-sponsored training under renowned coaches," Parag Satpute, Bridgestone India Managing Director, said.

