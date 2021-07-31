PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics Highlights: India's Sindhu loses semifinal, to fight for bronze
- PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Highlights: India's PV Sindhu, seeded sixth, lost Badminton Women's Singles Semifinal 18-21,12-21 in 40 minutes to second seed Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei. Sindhu will now face China's He Bingjiao in the Bronze Medal match tomorrow, that is Sunday.
Follow Highlights from PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Women’s Singles Semifinal of Tokyo Olympics
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 04:54 PM
Not the result we were looking and hoping for but it's all not all over yet. Sindhu still has a chance to win the Bronze Medal.
For now, that's all we have for you from this match. Thank you so much for joining us. We will be back with the live coverage of the bronze medal match.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 04:46 PM
What's next for Tai?
Sunday, which is tomorrow, Tai Tzu-Ying will take on China's Chen Yufei in the Gold Medal match.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 04:45 PM
AND SINDHU LOSES, WILL FIGHT FOR BRONZE
Total domination from second seed and world no.1 Tai Tzu-Ying. She started slow and trailed throughout game 1 but found her top-most rhythm towards the end. Once she won game 1, it was just one-way traffic.
Sindhu had no answers to Tai's placements, varieties and her sumptuous crosscourt drops. Just quality from world no.1
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 04:24 PM
GAME 2:
[Scores read- Sindhu-Tai]
1-1: Sindhu with a booming forehand smash past Tai's backhand side.
2-1: Another heavy smash, this time Tai gets a racquet but it fails to cross over the net
2-2: Clever from Tai. Draws Sindhu way forward from the deep with a forehand crosscourt drop and then followed it up with a smash down the line.
3-2: Tai's return clips the net and falls wide.
3-3: JUST OUT! Sindhu's forehand smash from deep court on the left whistler past Tai but it shoots long.
4-4: SO GOOD FROM TAI! Her backhand crosscourt drops to Sindhu's left are just perfect. She wins yet another point.
4-5: OUT FROM SINDHU! Sindhu challenges and she loses it. Her return was just wide.
4-6: Tai sets Sindhu's rhythm off with immaculate placement and eventually, from deep court, Sindhu's down-the-line forehand smash is wide.
4-7: Four straight points for Tai as Sindhu nets her return.
5-7: A straight smash from Sindhu. A Sindhu trademark.
5-8: JUST LONG! Sindhu smiles as she knows her return was just out.
5-9: Great judgment from Tai as she leaves Sindhu's lift alone and it falls long.
6-9: Great service return and Tai lunges forward on the backhand but her net dribbles fails to cross over.
7-10: Once again, another error at the net from Tai.
7-11: WELL LEFT! Sindhu's lift shoots long and Tai has a 4-point advantage at the mid-game interval.
8-14: It's beginning to slip away from Sindhu. Once again, Tai using the angle well and is able to make every shot look easy
8-15: Once again, a smash at Sindhu's body from the net off the backhand and Sindhu can only smash it back into the net.
8-16: Error in judgment. Tai's lift falls inside the backline after being left alone by Sindhu
10-17: A great drop shot on the service return from Sindhu
10-18: Finds the backline, does Tai's lift
11-18: Tai's drive down the line drifts wide
12-18: Sindhu is made to dart back and forth and this time, she wins the point as Tai's lift is long
12-21: TAI TZU-YING WINS WITH A CROSSCOURT FOREHAND SMASH
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 04:23 PM
Intense Game 1
Well, credit where due. Tai was trailing throughout and yet, she was happy to take it deep to pip Sindhu in Game 1. Now, Sindhu must win the next two games to make the final. Big task ahead. Let's see what happens in set 2
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 04:01 PM
SET 1- Tai-Tzu Ying wins 21-18
[Scores read- Sindhu-Tai]
0-2 A good start from Tai. A drop shot to draw Sindhu forward and then a forehand drive at Sindhu's body to win the point
1-2: The Indian is off the mark as Tai nets her return
3-3: WHAT A POINT! The first long rally of the match. Tai's lift is returned with the forehand, crosscourt drop by Sindhu. Tai dives on the backhand side to return it but nets it
4-3: Sindhu into the lead. A smash from Tai down the line on the forehand and Sindhu taps the shuttle into open area near the net on the other side of the court.
5-3: Simple put away for Tai. A poor return means Tai latches onto the birdie and smashes it home.
7-3: Tai nets her return
8-4: Tai hits the shuttle wide and challenges. She loses her first one as the replay showed it was wide.
8-5: Unlucky! A flat exchange at the net and Sindhu outsmarts Tai by anticipating her movement but her drive falls wide.
9-6: LUCKY this time! A long rally ends with Sindhu's forehand down the line smash clipping the top of the net and falling over.
9-7: Lovely follow-up from Tai. A forehand smash along the line, opens the backhand court of Sindhu and then a backhand half-smash to finish the point.
10-8: A brilliant backhand crosscourt drop shot from the net. No chance for Sindhu there.
11-8: Tai's forehand crosscourt lift drifts wide. Sindhu leads at the interval
11-9: Power and placement from Tai as she reduces the deficit.
11-10: WHAT A DROPSHOT! On the jump and from over her head, Tai plays a delightful drop and forces Sindhu with a loose return and then follows it up with a half smash that Sindhu si unable to return on her backhand
11-11 SHE IS LEVEL, IS TAI! Error in judgment from Sindhu as she lets a lift from Tai fall inside the line.
12-12: Following an error from Tai, Sindhu makes one of her own. An overhead crosscourt lift on the forehand drags wide of the sideline.
12-13: Lucky for Tai but she will take it. Tai's service return grazes the net tip and falls in empty space.
13-13: Sindhu lets out a huge roar as Tai's forehand smash rams into the net.
14-13: A great backhand from Tai down the line and she looks to do it again but nets it instead.
14-14: Another lovely rally and this time, Tai lunges forward and drives the ball hard at Sindhu's body. Third time today that Tai has won a point this way. Good ploy that seems to be working
15-14: Good pace from Sindhu. Reaches the return early and guides the drop shot cross court. Tai's desperate lunge is ineffective as she nets the return.
16-14: A cheap point for Sindhu. Tai's forehand smash down the line falls just wide of the sideline.
16-15: GREAT DECEPTION! She tees up to smash and Sindhu stations herself deep in the court. Tai then plays a deceptive drop and Sindhu was never going to return that.
16-16: THIS IS THE CLASS OF THE WORLD NO.1! a flurry of shots to Sindhu's backhand and then with a wild backlift, Tai pulled out a cross-court drop shot.
17-16: This time, Tai's forehand drop ends up in the net
17-17: HOW DID SINDHU KEEP IT GOING? Oh, wow! Sindhu was second best throughout the rally and yet, Sindhu showed great defense. Eventually, Tai smashes one at Sindhu's body from the net to win the point.
17-18: TAI into the lead. A lucky net fall as her forehand slice clips the nettop and falls over.
18-18: Into the corner. A brave return from Sindhu and she finds the far corner.
18-19: This is scintillating badminton. Once again, a sumptuous drop to Sindhu' backhand and Sindhu knew Tai was going to smash it home the next point.
18-20: Two game points for Tai as Sindhu nets her forehand
18-21: A SMASH DOWN THE LINE AND SHE WINS GAME 1
12-20: A forehand crosscourt drop and just one point away now.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:59 PM
SET 1- PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics- LIVE!
AND WE ARE UNDERWAY! THE FIRST SET BEGINS
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:57 PM
Sindhu wins the toss, chooses court
Sindhu has won the toss. Has chosen the court
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:56 PM
PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics- LIVE!
Out come the players! PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-Ying are out on the court and we are moments away from the start.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:53 PM
PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics- LIVE!
Are you guys ready? It's finally time for the match we have been waiting for.
The players are about to make their way out
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:50 PM
SINDHU VS TAI UP NEXT
And at last, it's finally time. Chen Yufei has won the semifinals and we will now find out who she will face in the final. Will it be Sindhu or Tai?
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:47 PM
What is at stake for Tai Tzu-Ying?
The Chinese Taipei shuttler is in the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time. Hence, she has a chance to make her first-ever Olympic final
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:41 PM
What is at stake for Sindhu?
Sindhu has a chance to reach successive finals of the women's singles event at the Olympics.
Let's not forget that this is only her second Olympics.
What a player Sindhu has become
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:38 PM
PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying- DID YOU KNOW?
DID YOU KNOW that this will be the second time that Sindu and Tai Tzu-Ying will face each other at the Olympics.
At 2016 Rio Olympics, Sindhu and Tai met in the pre-quarterfinal stage, where the Indian emerged triumphant 21-13, 21-15 in 40 minutes.
The question is: Can she repeat the feat 5 years later?
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:34 PM
11-5 to Chen in Decider, moments away from Sindhu's match
Faster your seat belts, folks, because Sindhu and Tai Tzu will soon make their way out to the centre for the second women's singles semifinal.
After trading the first two games, China's Chen leads China's Be 11-5 in the third and deciding game.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:33 PM
Tai's record at World Tour Finals
2020- GOLD (WS)
2019- SILVER (WS)
2018-1st Round (WS)
2017-1st Round (WS)
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:26 PM
Sindhu's record at World Tour Finals
2020- 1st Round (WS)
2019- 1st Round (WS)
2018- GOLD (WS)
2017- SILVER (WS)
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:22 PM
ONE MORE GAME AND THEN, PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying
Right then. It's just a matter of one game before the mega clash between Sindhu and world no.1 Tai Tzu-Ying
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:20 PM
SEMIFINAL 1- WE GOING TO A DECIDER
He Bingjiao wins the second game 21-13 against Chen Yufei.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:17 PM
Sindhu's World Championships Record
2019- GOLD
2018- SILVER
2017- SILVER
2014- THIRD
2013-THIRD
2015- Quarterfinals
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:12 PM
Tai's Asian Championships Record
2018- GOLD (WS)
2017- GOLD (WS)
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:11 PM
Sindhu's Asian Championships Record
2019-Quarterfinal finish (WS)
2018- Quarterfinal finish (WS)
2017- Quarterfinal finish
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:09 PM
Coming up very soon: PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics- LIVE!
We are awaiting the completion of the ongoing women's singles semifinal between Chen Yufei and He Bingjiao. Since it is also happening on Court 1, where Sindhu will play, we must wait for this game to finish.
Chen won the first game but trails 6-12 in the second game.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:05 PM
Sindhu's Asian Games record
Women's Singles 2018- GOLD
Women's Team 2018- Quarterfinal
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:03 PM
Sindhu's Asian Games record
Women's Singles- Silver Medal in 2018
Quarterfinal in doubles in 2018
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:02 PM
GAME 1 OF SEMIFINAL 1
In Game 1 of semifinal between Chinese shuttlers Chen Yufei and He Bingjiao, Chen has taken a 1-0 lead by winning it 21-16.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:56 PM
A look at Tai's career in numbers
Career wins (Singles + Doubles+Mixed Doubles)- 409
Singles Career record (win-loss)- 406-152
2021 singles record (win-loss): 12-3
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:55 PM
A look at Sindhu's career in numbers
Career wins (Singles + Doubles+Mixed Doubles)- 359
Singles Career record (win-loss)- 344-148
2021 singles record (win-loss): 10-6
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:49 PM
What's happening in the other women's semifinal?
The first women's semifinal is currently underway, where both shuttlers are from China.
Chen Yufei is playing He Bingjiao.
As I type, Set 1 score is 11-16 to Chen
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:46 PM
PV Sindhu at World Championships
Best Finish- Quarterfinals finish in 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013
The current world no.1 has not gone past the quarterfinals stage yet in the world championships.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:45 PM
PV Sindhu at World Championships
Best finish- Winner in 2019
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:43 PM
Tai Tzu-Ying at the Olympics
London 2012-Round of 16 finish
Rio 2016- Round of 16 finish
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:42 PM
Sindhu at the Olympics
Rio 2016- Silver Medal finish
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:37 PM
PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics- LIVE!
LAST MEETING:
PV Sindhu took on Tai Tzu Ying in the 2020 BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu lost 21-19, 12-21, 17-21 in the group fixture.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:35 PM
Where will the match take place 1?
The match will take place at Court 1 of the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:31 PM
Road to final- Tai Tzu-Ying continued
Round of 16- BYE
Quarterfinals-Beats Ratchanok Intanon 14-21, 21-18,21-18
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:21 PM
Road to the final- Tai Tzu Ying
Group P match 1- beat Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet 21-7,21-13
Group P match 2- beat Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16,21-11
Group P match 3- beat France's Qi Xuefei 21-10,21-1
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:17 PM
Road to the final- Sindhu
Group J Match 1- beat Israe's Ksenia Polikarpov 21-7,21-10
Group J Match 2-beat Cheung Ngan Yi 21-9,21-16
Round of 16- beat Great Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13
Quarterfinals- beat Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:07 PM
PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics- LIVE!
Last 5 meetings:
World Tour finals 2020- Group Stage: Tai beat Sindhu 19-21,21-12,2-17
Malaysia Masters 2020: Tai beat Sindhu 21-16,21-16
French Open 2019: Tai beat Sindhu 21-16, 24-26,21-17
World Championships 2019: Sindhu beat Tai 12-21,23-21,21-19
World Tour Finals 2018: Sindhu beat Tai 14-21, 21-16,21-18
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 02:01 PM
Head-to-Head battle
World No.7 Sindhu and World No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying have played each other 18 times so far.
Sindhu wins- 5
Tai Tzu wins-13
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 01:57 PM
The stage is set
Well...well...the arch rivals, as they have become in the past, meet again and this time, at the biggest stage of them all, the Olympics semifinals.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 12:56 PM
PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics- LIVE!
Hello and Welcome to the Badminton Women's Singles semifinal match between PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying at the Tokyo Olympics. India's lone shuttler in the badminton fray goes into this encounter carrying a billion hopes of winning India another medal. However, she must overcome a massive hurdle in Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying, who has become a fierce rival in the recent past. The question is, can the 2016 Rio silver medallist, Sindhu, overpower the second seed and world No.1 in Tai and storm to the final and assure the Indian contingent of another medal?