PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics Highlights: India's Sindhu loses semifinal, to fight for bronze

PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying Highlights: India's PV Sindhu, seeded sixth, lost Badminton Women's Singles Semifinal 18-21,12-21 in 40 minutes to second seed Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei. Sindhu will now face He Bingjiao in the Bronze Medal match tomorrow, that is Sunday.





