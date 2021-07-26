Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Japanese teen Momiji Nishiya takes gold in women's street skateboarding
From left, silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil, gold medalist Momiji Nishiya of Japan, center, and bronze medalist Funa Nakayama of Japan show their medals won in the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Japanese teen Momiji Nishiya takes gold in women's street skateboarding

All three medalists are in their teens, with Momiji Nishiya and Rayssa Leal both 13. Funa Nakayama is 16.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 11:54 AM IST

Japanese teenager Momiji Nishiya won the gold medal in the women's street skateboarding competition on Monday, adding to the host nation's gold haul at the event.

Rayssa Leal of Brazil won silver and Funa Nakayama of Japan clinched the bronze. (FULL TOKYO 2020 COVERAGE)

All three medalists are in their teens, with Nishiya and Leal both 13. Nakayama is 16.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS DAY 3 BLOG

Though she initially stumbled and missed the landings on her first two tricks, Nishiya nailed her last three, bringing her total above Brazilian prodigy Leal.

Nishiya's victory came after Japan's Yuto Horigome won the men's skateboarding gold on Sunday. It was the first gold medal of the sport in the Olympics.

On Monday athletes competed again in front of empty stands without roars of approval from fans when they landed difficult moves, as spectators were kept away in Tokyo due to anti-COVID-19 measures.

tokyo olympics olympics tokyo 2020 + 1 more
Story Saved
