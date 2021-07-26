Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 3: Sharath Kamal in action; Men's archery team reach quarters, Bhavani Devi wins

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 3: The men's archery team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav beat Kazakhstan to advance to the quarterfinals where they will meet Korea. India started the day with CA Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to compete at the Olympics, winning her first bout in the Women's Sabre event. On the other hand, in the men's skeet event, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa would hope to make the finals and win India another medal. Elsewhere, paddlers, swimmers, Bhavani Devi, Sumit Nagal, and our sailors will also be in action.





Follow Live Updates of Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: