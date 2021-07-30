Tokyo 2020 Highlights Day 7: Sindhu enters semifinals; Boxer Lovlina assures medal; India finish 2nd in men's Pool A
- Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 7: PV Sindhu advanced into the semifinals of the women's singles event by beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Lovlina Borgohain assured India a medal in boxing welterweight. The women's hockey team defeated Ireland, while the men's team defeated Japan 5-3.
Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 7: Shuttler PV Sindhu entered the semifinals of the women's singles event after beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight games. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured a medal for India, defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen to reach women's welterweight semifinals. Deepika Kumari was knocked out after losing to Korea's An San in the quarterfinals of the women's individual archery. India women's hockey team beat Ireland 1-0 in pool A match. Boxer Simranjit Kaur failed to reach the quarterfinal after losing her round of 16 match. Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to reach the Women's 25m Pistol final. India 3000m steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable set a new National Record but was unable to qualify to the next round. India's sailor Vishnu Saravanan, finished 15th in the Men's One Person Dinghy Laser Race 10 and 27th in the overall standings. The men's hockey team defeated Japan 5-3 in a thrilling encounter. However, The 4X400m Relay Mixed team of India finished ninth in the Round 1 Heat 2 with their season-best timing of 3:19.93.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:27 PM
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:01 PM
Equestrian update
Equestrian-Dressage Day 1 Session 2 - India's Fouaad Mirza, the lone competitor from the country in the fray, finishes in the seventh place.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:55 PM
Golf update
After two rounds of stroke play in the SECOND ROUND of the event, Anirban Lahiri remains at T20, while Udayan Mane is tied 57th.
(A notice on the official website (Timings IST) Round 2 will resume, in position, at 11:15 Saturday, 31 July. Approximate Round 3 tee times will be 13:00 to 14:48 on the 1st and 10th tees in groups of three athletes.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:53 PM
IT'S OFFICIAL! India fail to make the final
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:47 PM
Athletics update:
The 4X400m Relay Mixed team of Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani & Subha Venkatesan finish ninth in the Round 1 Heat 2.
India finish with their season-best timing of 3:19.93
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:42 PM
What is happening right now?
Equestrian-Dressage Day 1 Session 2 - Fouaad Mirza is India's only representation in the sport and he is in action currently.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:41 PM
What's next for India on Day 7?
4:42 pm IST: Athletics 4X400m Relay Mixed Round 1 Heat 2 - Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani & Subha Venkatesan
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:36 PM
FULL-TIME, INDIA BEATS JAPAN 5-3
The final hooter goes off as India beat Japan 5-3. India move into the quarterfinals with three consecutive games and in second place, while Japan's challenge is over.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:33 PM
59' GOOOOALL, JAPAN SCORE
Murata scores as Japan attack. Kenta Tamaka breaks in through the left but Sreejesh save. The ball rolls to Murata and he tomahawks it into the net
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:29 PM
56' PC FOR INDIA AND GOOOALLLL
Everyone thought it was going to be Harmanpreet but it's Varun. He drag flicks the ball to Gurjant near the right post and the Indian makes no mistake deflecting the ball to the left of Yoshikawa.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:26 PM
54' First PC for Japan
A GREAT SAVE BY SREEJESH and he seems to be hurt. It was a bullet of a strike from Zendana and it appears to have hit his right knee. He is back up now.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:23 PM
53' PC for INDIA
Dilpreet squeezes past three defenders near the left endline before forcing Yoshikawa to make a dangerous save.
HARMANPREETT but SAVED as the ball deflects off a Japanese defender.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:20 PM
51' GOOOOALLLLL- INDIA SCORE A 4TH
A lovely aerial pass from Harmanpreet from the right. Surender takes it down, goes close to the left byline and Nilakanta does the rest. His first goal of Tokyo 2020.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:19 PM
50' FULL OF ACTION
Wow! Both keepers have been in fine form. First Yoshikawa denies India and then Sreejesh, whose helmet comes after making the first save, denies Watanabe by sliding to his left and deflecting the ball out with his pads.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:17 PM
49' BLAZED OVER
A great counter from Japan catches India off guard. At the edge of the circle on the left, Hiromasa Ochiai's tomahawk strike flies over.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:13 PM
Q4 begins!
Right, then! We are underway for the final 15 of India's last Pool game. Can they hold on?
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:12 PM
Q3 ends
End of Q3. Final 15 to come
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:10 PM
45' INSIDE BUT NO COUNTED
Yoshikawa makes a great save and the balls come off the post. It hit Nilakanat's leg before he taps it in. Hence no goal
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:07 PM
43' PC for India
Once again, Gurjant and company causing Japan problems near the left line. Gurjant slaps the ball at the foot of Hirotaka Zendana.
WIDE! HARMANPREET DRAG FLICKS THE BALL WIDE! Scratch that, the ball comes off the the stick of a Japanese defender and India win a long corner.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:59 PM
35' SAVE
Sumit, deep from the left and inside the circle, lets the ball fly with a tomahawk but Yoshikawa, the Japanese goalkeeper, stick his left hand out to make the save
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:57 PM
34' GOOOALL AND INDIA LEAD AGAIN
WHAT A GOAL!!! From the edge of the circle, Nilakanta Sharma goes for goal towards the left post. The ball is chest-high and Shamsher Singh, unmarked, deflects the ball into the net
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:56 PM
33' GOALLLLLLL- Japan equalised
A great attack from Japan and India are outnumbered. From the right, the ball ends up in the centre after Yamasaki squares it. Surender look to clear but Watanabe persists and ends up scoring
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:50 PM
SECOND HALF- Q3 BEGINS
Can India hold on to win?
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:39 PM
HALFTIME
Following Kenta Tanaka's goal, India now lead Hapan 2-1 at the halfway stage. India had come close to scoring in the final minute with a flurry of close-range shots but Japanese custodian Yoshikawa held his nerve to prevent further damage.
A great half. Both teams have defended well and the Japanese goalkeeper has been excellent in particular.
With 20 seconds remaining, Sreejesh made a good save at the right post to deny Kazuma Murata from outside the circle.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:35 PM
29' Stretchered off
OUCH! Shota Yamada is down after colliding heavily with Lalit. He has been down for the last 3-4 minutes now as players and support staff of both teams look concerned. He is being stretchered off now with 47.6 seconds remaining. Hope is okay and recovers well. The medical staff were quick to respond. He is being stretchered off. Never a pleasant sight but the players clap for his speedy recovery.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:31 PM
25' Less than 5 to go
This has been a free-flowing game so far. Despite Japan pulling one back, India have had the upper hand in possessional and other major areas of the match
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:25 PM
19' GOOOOALLL- JAPAN PULL ONE BACK
Tanaka Kenta, who has looked the most threatening Japanese player on the pitch so far for India, has scored to halve the home team's parity
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:23 PM
TENNIS UPDATE- DJOKOVIC OUT
WORLD NO.1 KNOCKED OUT! Novak Djokovic crashes out in the semifinals of the men's singles event after losing 6-1, 3-6,1-6 to Germany Alexander Zverev. Is this the upset of the year?
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:21 PM
Q2- 17' GOOOALLL
India begin Q2 with a goal. Gurjant Singh gets down on the knees and deflects the ball hone. Simranjeet is played through and he goes for goal. The Japanese goalkeeper makes the save charging off his line but Simranjeet stays with the ball, hits it again towards the right post where Gurjant Singh deflects it home. His first goal of the competition
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:19 PM
Q1 ends
The first 15 belong to India
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:14 PM
13' GOOOOALLLLL- INDIA SCORE
India win a PC and Hamapreet Singh nets his fourth goal of the tournament
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:11 PM
10' CLOSE
Japan's Tanaka Kenta goes for goal but the ball shoots just wide of Sreejesh.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:07 PM
5' CHANCE FOR INDIA!
Yoshikawa makes a great stop near the goal line after Harmanpreet Singh put in a dangerous ball to the left post
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:03 PM
Q1
Q1 begins: Quick recap of the starting XIs:
INDIA XI: PR Sreejesh (GK), Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Sumit.
JAPAN XI: Takashi Yoshikawa (GK), Koji Yamasaki, Genki Mitani, Seren Tanaka, Kazuma Murata, Kenta Tanaka, Yuma Nagai, Manabu Yamashita (C), Masaki Ohashi, Shota Yamada, Hirotaka Zendana.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:02 PM
HOCKEY MATCH BEGINS
We now have the Indian men's hockey team taking on Japan in their final Pool A game. India are into the quarters and assured of a second-placed finish. Can they end this stage with a win? Let's find out
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:57 PM
"PRESSURE IS PRIVILEGE"
World No.1 Tennis player Novak Djokovic says he thrives under pressure. Sindhu seems to enjoy it as well and she brings out her best under pressure
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:21 PM
GAME 2: SINDHU ENTERS THE SEMIS
Just one game away from the semifinals. Let's go!
Scores: Sindhu-Yamaguchi
1-0: What a smash down the line from Sindhu past Yamaguchi's forehand.
1-1: Excellent from Akane. Forces Sindhu deep into the court towards the forehand corner, opens up the backhand side and wins the point with a smash.
2-1: Another slip from Akane as her tap on the forehand side ends up into the net.
3-2: Akane's crosscourt drop fails to cross the net.
3-3: A long, exhausting rally and eventually, Sindhu's lift falls just outside the line.
4-3: PRESSURE! A service error from Yamaguchi.
5-3: On the jump from the backline, goes crosscourt. The call is of out and Sindhu challenges and is successful. The shuttle indeed grazed the line.
6-4: MENACING! Sindhu uses her height to fetch the shuttler from over and across her head on the forehand and drill a menacing smash down the line. No chance for Akane on that occasion.
6-5: Great defence from the Japanese. The long rallies are working in favour of Akane and they are taking some sting out of Sindhu. The Indian concedes the point by netting her return.
7-5: Long! Akane's return falls long of the backline.
8-5: Akane returns one smash but fails to connect her next return cleanly as she concedes another point.
9-5: Another push hit long by Akane. Strange
10-5: A great piece of net play from Sindhu. Waits for the shuttle to cross the net before pushing the ball into the court for a winner.
10-6: Sindhu's forehand crosscourt slice falls just wide.
11-6: A 5-point advantage at the mid-game interval. A thumping crosscourt smash that Akane fails to return over the net.
12-6: SCINTILLATING! Another powerful crosscourt smash past Akane's forehand.
12-7: A down the line jump smash from Yamaguchi helps her pull one point back.
13-7: The body language of Akane is saying it all. Hands on the knees, head dropped. She knows she can't make any more unforced errors.
14-8: What a drop. On the backfoot, bodyweight going backward, she nails an excellent drop shot to the near side of the left line from the centre.
14-9: Wide from Sindhu bur the Indian challenges and she loses it. Her return is wide
14-10: Error in judgment from Sindhu. Looks to for the return but backs out of it at the last moment. The shuttle falls inside the backline.
15-11 A flurry of flat smashes from Sindhu and Akane returns them until she nets the last one
15-13: What a miss. She looks to go for the kill with her backhand at the net but misses it.
15-14: THE BEST AND THE LONGEST RALLY SO FAR! BOTH PLAYERS DOWN ON THEIR KNEES, CATCHING UP ON THEIR BREATH. Eventually, it was a crosscourt smash from Akane that wins her the point. What a comeback this has been from Akane Yamaguchi. 54 shots in this rally.
15-15: Scores level! Akane has wiped out Sindhu's lead by winning seven of the last eight points. Sindhu smashes the shuttle into the net.
15-16: Into the lead now and Sindhu drags her return wide.
16-16: A great drop shot from Sindhu and despite being far back, Akane managed to get to the shot but ended up returning it into the net.
16-17: Another costly miss. She opened up the backhand court by forcing Akane to make a loopy return while going down on her knees. All Sindhu had to do was place it but she hit it wide.
16-18: Excellent defence from Sindhu. She goes crosscourt with her forehand smash and it is called wide. The Indian challenges but fails.
18-18: BACK LEVEL AGAIN! A perfect net shot from Sindhu. This time, she doesn't miss the backhand tap at the net.
18-19: Yamaguchi's down the line smash is returned into the net by Sindh.
18-20: Two game points for the Japanese with a sumptuous drop to Sindhu's backhand.
19-20: One saved. A beautiful smash down the line, past Akane's backhand, to win the point.
20-20: WHAT TREMENDOUS FOLLOW-UP. Saves both. Comes forward, plays the drops well, and then goes back for two thumping smashes. She draws level.
21-20: SHE HAS A MATCH POINT NOW. A scintillating down the line smash.
22-20: THAT'S IT! SINDHU ENTERS THE SEMIFINALS after 56 minutes
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:20 PM
Sailing update
India's sailor Vishnu Saravanan, finishes 15th in the Men's One Person Dinghy Laser Race 10. He finished 3rd in Race 09. He finishes 27th in the overall standings.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:57 PM
GAME 1: SINDHU WINS, LEADS 1-0
Sindhu-Yamaguchi
0-1: Sindhu' forehand finds the net
1-1: She is off the mark with a heavy forehand smash past Akane's forehand.
1-2: A great drop shot from Akane, forces Sindhu to rush forward and dig deep with her forehand return. Akane then wins the point with a smash past Sindhu's backhand.
2-3: Clever from Yamaguchi. She goes two back-to-back parallel smashes. Sindhu returned one but failed to return the second off her backhand.
2-4: Sindhu looks for a flat, fast return but it finds the net.
3-5: Once again, Akane attacks down the line with her forehand and Sindhu's return is high and loose. Akane makes her pay with a sumptuous forehand drop shot to Sindhu's forehand.
4-5: Could have been nasty but Akane is okay. Her left ankle rolls lightly as Sindhu takes the point home.
5-6: A great comeback so far from Sindhu. She plays a beautiful drop shot and it's too far way from Akane to return on the backhand side.
6-6: Scores level! Sindhu makes a good judgement as she lets the shuttle fly long.
7-6: Sindhu takes the lead! Once again, Sindhu lets the shuttler over her fall, thinking it's long. Akane challenges and she fails. She has one challenge remaining in this game.
8-6: Sindhu increases he slender advantage
8-7: Oh, what a sad end to a great rally. Sindhu shows great anticipation and defense to stay in the rally and loses the point when she lets the shuttler over her land inside the court thinking it was going to shoot long.
9-7: Sindhu trusting her judgment and is standing her ground despite Yamaguchi taking the game to her. Once again, she lets go off a push from Akane and it falls long.
10-7: A great smash. Whenever it's short from her opponent, Sindhu more often than not punishes them with smash.
11-7: At the mid-game interval, Sindhu leads by 4. A thumping smash past Akane's backhand from the net.
11-8: BOOM! That's the only way to describe Akane's thumping overhead smash from the backline past Sindhu's backhand.
9-14: Sindhu stays ahead as Akane misses her return off Sindhu's slice.
14-10: This time, Sindhu smashes the shuttle into the net
14-11: Solid from Akane. Keeping all shots low and front towards the court, making Sindhu at bay. Eventually, she goes down the line with her smash and Sindhu returns the shuttle into the net.
15-11: Sindhu draws Akane forward with a net dribble and the Japanese nets the return.
17-11: What a rally. Yamaguchi makes a full-stretch dive near the right court to stay in the rally and Sindhu then punches the shuttle into open space for another point.
18-11: Akane's return drifts long.
18-12: GREAT REACTIONS! Sindhu and Akane meet at the net and Sindhu thinks she has the point with a flat, fast tap off her backhand but Akane somehow taps it over to the far court for another point.
18-13: Akane's backfoot tap flies over Sindhu, who lets it go. The shuttle is called in and Sindhu challenges but she is unsuccessful. She also has one challenge is remaining in the game.
19-13: A crosscourt smash from Akane. It's called and Sindhu, on her knees, challenges it and this time, she wins it. The point goes to the Indian.
20-13: A moment of indecision from Akane forces to make a loose return and then Sindhu wins the point with a smash at the net.
21-13: SINDHU WINS THE OPENING GAME as Akane pushes her return wide.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:54 PM
AND IT IS TIME
Yamaguchi, in all red, will serve first. Sindhu is in all blue. IT IS TIME AS THE WARM-UPS are done! Let's get going!
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:49 PM
Anytime now...moments away
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:42 PM
Yamaguchi on song
En route to this quarterfinal, Yamaguchi has won all her three matches in straight games. Both players are in form and you can expect this to be a pulsating, exhausting encounter
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:32 PM
Tennis update
FINAL FOR KHACHANOV:
Russian Karen Khachanov set up an Olympic men's singles final against either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev by overpowering Pablo Carreno Busta in the last four on Friday.
The 12th seed, a former top-10 player who has struggled for consistency in the last three seasons, produced an impressive display in Tokyo to dispatch Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3.
Khachanov is bidding to become the first Russian champion in the men's singles since Yevgeny Kafelnikov struck gold in Sydney 21 years ago.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:31 PM
All hopes pinned on Sindhu now
Sindhu is the only Indian remaining in the badminton fray. All eyes are glued to their screen as Sindhu takes on Yamaguchi. The pressure usually brings the best out of her. Can she deliver?
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:22 PM
Can Sindhu maintain form?
The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-15 21-13 in just 41 minutes.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:17 PM
Moments away now
Sindhu and Yamaguchi will make their way out anytime now. We are moments away from the big match.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:07 PM
Just 10 minutes away now
Previous meeting: Sixth-seed Sindhu defeated the Japanese 16-21, 21-16, 21-19. in the All England Open quarterfinals in March earlier in 2021.
Yamaguchi is seeded fourth this Games
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:41 PM
Next up: PV Sindhu in action
The Indian will take on Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.
In about 25 minutes, Sindhu takes on Yamaguchi, against whom, she leads the H2H record 11-7
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:38 PM
A high-five well deserved
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:37 PM
Sailing update
A great first outing on Day 7 of the Olympics for India's Vishnu Saravanan, finishes 3rd in the Men's One Person Dinghy Laser Race 9.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:30 PM
Golf Update
In Round of 2 of the men's individual stroke play, India's Anirban Lahiri is currently T18,while Udayan Mane is currently tied 57th.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:16 PM
History for Hungary
Hong Kong had to wait nearly 70 years to get its first Olympic swimming medal but its second came only two days later after Siobhan Haughey secured her second silver of the Tokyo Games in the 100m freestyle final on Friday.
The 23-year-old psychology major had already made history for Hong Kong by reaching an Olympic swimming final, finishing second in the 200m on Wednesday.
On Friday she swam the 100m free in 52.27 seconds, just 0.31 seconds behind Australian winner Emma McKeon
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:05 PM
Shooting update
Already the 10m air pistol champion at Tokyo 2020, ROC's Vitalina Batsarashkina is now the 25m pistol champion too.
She and Rep. of Korea's KIM Minjung tie on 38 targets – a new Olympic record – before the ROC shooter wins a shoot-off 4–1.
XIAO Jiaruixuan (CHN) won bronze.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:03 PM
Trampoline Gymnastics update
All over in the women's trampoline event, where China's ZHU Xueying (56.635) edged out her compatriot LIU Lingling (56.350) to win gold.
Rio 2016 silver medallist Byrony Page (GBR) takes bronze on 55.735.
That means there will be no third medal for two-time defending champion Rosie MacLennan of Canada, who finishes fourth.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:53 AM
Sailing update
India's Vishnu Saravanan is in action as the Men's One Person Dinghy Laser Race 9 is no underway
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:50 AM
Golf Update
Round 2 of the men's individual stroke event begins. India's Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri in action
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:45 AM
What's next for India on Day 7?
1:15 pm IST: Badminton Women's Singles Quarterfinal - PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)
2:00 PM IST: Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2 - Fouaad Mirza
3:00 pm IST: Hockey Men's Pool A match - India vs Japan
4:42 pm IST: Athletics 4X400m Relay Mixed Round 1 Heat 2 - Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani & Subha Venkatesan
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:37 AM
Sailing Update
The pair of Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finish 16th in Men's Skiff 49er Race 09. They finished in 11th position in Men's Skiff 49er Race 08.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:36 AM
Archery: 3rd Set
India: 7 + 8 + 9 = 24
Korea: 8 + 9 + 9 = 26
Deepika Kumari lose the third set and she crashes out in the quarterfinal.
That was slightly disappointing from Deepika Kumari after a quality Round of 16 win over the Russian. The Korean two-time Olympic gold medallist was too good, but the Indian wasn't at her best either. Deepika's wait for an elusive Olympic medal seems to be getting longer with each passing Games.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:34 AM
Archery: 2nd Set
India: 10 + 7 + 7 = 24
Korea: 9 + 10 + 7 = 26
Deepika Kumari loses second set. Korea's An San takes two more points. Like in her first match today, the moment she took longer to shoot, and her heart rate raced up, out came a wayward 7. She simply cannot afford that against the Korean.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:30 AM
Archery: 1st Set
India: 7 + 10 + 10 = 27
Korea: 10 + 10 + 10 = 30
Deepika Kumari loses the first set. Korea's An San takes two points.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:17 AM
Deepika Kumari in action
Deepika Kumari in action against Korea's An San in the Women's Individual Quarterfinal - Match begins
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:09 AM
Golf update:
In Round of 1 of the men's individual stroke play, India's Anirban Lahiri finishes T23 with nine other golfers, while Udayan Mane is currently at the bottom, finishing tied 59th with Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:08 AM
BFI President Ajay Singh
“It’s a news that we all were eagerly waiting to hear. This is a proud moment not just for boxing but also for Assam and for the entire country. It was a very courageous effort by Lovlina, indeed. She was down with covid last year and was admitted to the hospital. Her mother too was going through a life-threatening ailment. But Lovlina is a born fighter. This is a huge milestone for Indian boxing and the way this young girl has proved herself makes us all proud. We at BFI would like to congratulate her on this achievement. This is also a testament to the process that we followed in the last four years. However, as I said to Lovlina today, this is just a start. She needs to plan carefully and ensure she wins gold for India. Lovlina is symbolic of a young, new and fearless India. I am sure that young boxers like her will ensure many more Olympic medals in the future,” BFI President Ajay Singh said.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:01 AM
Sailing updated:
India's Nethra Kumanan finishes 38th in the Women's One Person Dinghy- Laser Radial Race 10
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:53 AM
UP NEXT: Deepika Kumari in action
Deepika Kumari will be in action next against Korea's An San in the Women's Singles Quarterfinal.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:48 AM
India 1-0 Ireland
FULL TIME! India have beaten Ireland by 1-0 in the women's hockey pool A match to stay alive in Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:45 AM
India 1-0 Ireland
GOAL! Navneet Kaur breaks the deadlock. India have got the goal they were waiting for with only 3 minutes to for the final hooter. This might just help India stay afloat in the race to quarterfinals.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:39 AM
Sailing Update
The pair of Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finish 17th in Men's Skiff 49er Race 07. They finished in 11th position in Men's Skiff 49er Race 08.
Nethra Kumanan finished in the 37th position in Women's One Person Dinghy Laser Radial Race 09.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:37 AM
India 0-0 Ireland
5 minutes into the last quarter, still no goals in this India vs Ireland women's pool A match. India needs to win this one to stay alive the race to quarterfinals as Ireland have already beaten South Africa.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:26 AM
India 0-0 Ireland
India 0-0 Ireland at the end of the third quarter in women’s hockey pool A match
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:23 AM
India 0-0 Ireland
Converting the chances is the biggest worry for Indian women's team. They have dominated the match in pretty much all quarters so far, have more circle penetrations, almost five times more penalty corners but haven't managed to score.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:15 AM
India 0-0 Ireland
Another golden opportunity missed by the Indian women's team. All Navneet Kaur needed was a touch to get the ball inside the net but she didn't managed to do it. It's still 0-0
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:56 AM
India 0-0 Ireland
Another penalty corner wasted by India. They have got 10 penalty corners in this match so far but have failed to convert any. It's India 0-0 at halftime in the women's hockey pool A match.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:41 AM
Dutee Chand update
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semifinals in women's 100m after finishing 45th overall in the heats. She clocked 11.54s in the Heat.
Her personal best of 11.17s would have been enough to take her into Semis.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:36 AM
India 0-0 Ireland
India 0-0 Ireland at the end of first quarter in women's hockey pool A match.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:29 AM
India 0-0 Ireland
A hat-trick of penalty corners for the Indian women's hockey team but they fail to convert any of them. We are approaching the end of first quarter and it's goalless.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:25 AM
Athletics Update
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand finishes 7th in Heat 5 of women's 100m event with a timing of 11.54. The top three from each heat - total seven heats are there - will advance to the semifinals. Dutee's chances look very slim as we wait for the other heats to complete.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:18 AM
Athletics: Update
Dutee Chand's heat 5 in women's 100m event begins.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:18 AM
Women's Hockey Begins
India take on Ireland in the Women's Hockey Pool A match.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:15 AM
MEDAL ASSURED FOR INDIA
With the win in the 69kg Women's Boxing event, Lovlina Borgohain has assured a medal for India. She will compete in the semifinals and even if she loses, she will win a bronze medal.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:02 AM
Lovlina Borgohain: Round 3
Lovlina is up by 2 points on 3 cards which means Chen needs a big finish in this third round. She needs dominant three minutes. But this has not been a strong start from Chen so far. Lovlina just staying away. Strategic again from the Indian boxer. Chen doing no favours to herself taking a break. Jolting left hand from Borgohain and then gets close. This is looking like an easy win for the Indian boxer.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assures a medal for India, enters women's welterweight semis.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:59 AM
Lovlina Borgohain: Round 2
Borgohain starts strong, and she gets away with lovely little body shots. Chen looking a little flustered losing the first round by close margins. A breather in the middle of the round. A jolting left hand from the Indian. Lovlina keeping her distance, clever and strategic from the Indian pugilist. Chen send couple of scoring punches close to the whistle in Round 2.
Round 1: Lovlina takes the second Round with a unanimous decision.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:56 AM
Lovlina Borgohain: Round 1
Lovlina Borgohain gets in with a right jab, but well defended. Cagey start to the match. Both boxers keeping distance. The Chinese Taipei opponent moved further with a series of lefts and rights, but well defended by the Indian pugilist. A defensive start from Indian. A left-handed hook on Lovlina's face. It is all about getting away with punches on scoring areas. Clever from Borgohain, she hits a jab, and Chen responds with a spearing right-hand on body.
Round 1: Lovlina takes the first Round with 3:2 split decision.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:50 AM
Athletics Update
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand will take part in the women's 100m event. She is on Heat 5, the race is scheduled at 9:17 am IST
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:49 AM
Lovlina bout begins:
Lovlina Borgohain faces off against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal. A win will confirm her the medal -- FIGHT BEGINS
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:47 AM
Athletics: Update
India's M P Jabir fails to qualify for the semifinals in men's 400m Hurdles. Jabir finished on 7th position in heat 5 with a timing of 50.77.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:45 AM
Boxing: Lovlina in quarterfinal
UP NEXT: Lovlina Borgohain will face off against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal. A win will confirm her the medal.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:28 AM
Simranjit Kaur - Round 3
Simranjit has to put the hammer down or she is looking at an exit here. She has to knock down her opponent to reach the next round. A left jab on Simran's face, Thai boxer is taking her time. It is simple for her, she just needs to survive here. Simranjit has tired out, and she is now looking out, waiting for the inevitable.
Tokyo 2020: Boxer Simranjit Kaur failed to reach quarterfinal after lsoing to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in Women's Lightweight Round of 16 match
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:25 AM
Simranjit Kaur - Round 2
Simranjit Kaur goes full attacking in the and she was caught by three left-handed shots. There is another one. Simranjit in trouble. Not a good round for Simranjit. She has been beaten in speed by Thai boxer. Fantastic from Thai boxer.
Seesondee takes Round 2 by unanimous decision.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:24 AM
Simranjit Kaur - Round 1
A left hand jab from Simranjit and then she follows it up with a left-hand, right-hand combination. Good start from India. A left-right combo from Seesondee and then she pulls back maintaining distance. A left-jab from Simranjit. Seesondee pulls back, maintaining distance. Not looking as effective. A left-punch but well countered by Indian.
Seesondee takes Round 1 by unanimous decision.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:19 AM
Boxing begins
Simranjit Kaur faces off against Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in Women's 60kg Round of 16 match - Fight begins
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:08 AM
BOXING:
Simranjit Kaur set to face off against Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in Women's 60kg Round of 16 match.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:07 AM
Shooting update:
Tokyo 2020: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat fail to qualify for Women's 25m pistol final
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:00 AM
World Record
South African Tatjana Schoenmaker smashed the long-standing women's 200m breaststroke world record Thursday to win the Olympic gold medal.
The 24-year-old timed 2min 18.95sec to better the 2:19.11 set by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen in 2013.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:44 AM
UP NEXT:
Simranjit Kaur will face off against Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in Women's 60kg Round of 16 match
Lovlina Borgohain will face off against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal. A win will confirm her the medal.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:37 AM
Update:
India women's hockey match pushed forward by an hour due to weather vs Ireland.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:17 AM
Shooting: 25m pistol rapid Qualification
Manu Bhaker shoots 97 and 97 in her final two series of her 25m pistol Rapid Qualification Round, taking her Rapid total to 290.
Her total score right now is 290 + 292 = 582
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:06 AM
Shooting: 25m pistol rapid Qualification
Manu Bhaker shoots 96 in the first series of 25m pistol Rapid. Good start.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:04 AM
Athletics update:
Avinash Sable is the 7th fastest among the men who did not earn direct qualification. Only the top 6 qualify for the finals. Sable misses the final spot by a whisker. But the man from Beed can hold his held high. A national record at the Olympics is no mean task.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:02 AM
Sable did not qualify
Avinash Sable's National Record 8:18.12 is not enough to qualify for Final . Overall he finished 13th amongst 44 athletes. Total 15 (Top 3 from 3 Heats + 6 best athletes qualify for Final)
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:01 AM
Badminton upset!
Nozomi Okuhara lost to He Bingjao in the Women's Singles quarterfinal. Only Japanese shuttler left in the fray is Akane Yamaguchi. Can PV Sindhu go past Yamaguchi?
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:51 AM
Archery next match:
Deepika Kumari will face An San in the quarterfinals, the 20-year-old Korean who has already won two gold medals in Tokyo in the team and mixed events. A steep, steep challenge for the Indian. Set your clocks: 11.30am IST
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:34 AM
Events upcoming
8:10 am IST: Athletics Women's 100m Round 1 Heats - Dutee Chand
8:15 am IST: Hockey Women's Pool A match - India vs Ireland
8:18 am IST: Boxing Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout - Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand)
8:27 am IST: Athletics Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5 - M P Jabir
8:48 am IST: Boxing Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout - Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei)
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:30 AM
Athletics result
Avinash Sable finishes 7th in the heat, which means a direct qualification for the final is out of picture. But his timing of 8:18.12 is another national record, breaking his own mark of 8:20.20 set in Patiala earlier this year. Sable has rewritten national records with breathtaking frequency since turning to steeplechase from 2017. The final standing might not be too flattering, but Sable is bettered his own personal best, again.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:29 AM
Athletics result
India's Avinash Sable finished in the 7th position in heat 2 of the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat 2 with a timing of 8:18.12. The top 3 athletes of each heat will qualify for the next round along with the six fastest overall.
Sable has broken the national record.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:26 AM
Avinash Sable update
India's Avinash Sable now in the 7th position in heat 2 of the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 after the first 2000m. He clocked 5:33.6
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:25 AM
Avinash Sable scores
India's Avinash Sable is in the 6th position in heat 2 of the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 after the first 1000m. He clocked 2:46.6
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:17 AM
Athletics begins!
Avinash Sable, the national record breaking Indian, is on track for his 3,000m steeplechase heat.
India's Avinash Sable is on track No.2 in the Heat 2 of Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1. The race begins
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:13 AM
Archery: Shoot-off
ROC: 7
India: 10
Archer Deepika Kumari reaches quarterfinals after beating ROC's Ksenia Perova. Talk of a meltdown when it matters! The Russian shoots a wild 7 in the shoot-off. Deepika keeps her nerve and fires a perfect 10 to march into the quarters
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:11 AM
Archery: Set 5
India: 7 + 10 + 8 = 25
ROC: 9 + 10 + 9 = 28
Deepika Kumari loses fifth set -- and now the scores are five-all right now. Deepika took a long, long while to take her first shot in the fifth set. The heart rate touched 160, and it reflected her nerves. Shooting a 7, Deepika loses the set to make it 5-5. A one-shot shoot-off beckons
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:08 AM
Archery: Set 4
India: 9 + 8 + 9 = 26
ROC: 9 + 8 + 9 = 26
The fourth set is tied. Deepika responds shot for shot to Perova, but can't better her. The set gets split. Deepika still in driver's sear
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:06 AM
Archery: Set 3
India: 10 + 9 + 9 = 28
ROC: 9 + 9 + 9 = 27
Deepika Kumari wins third set. She takes 2 points.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:04 AM
Archery: Set 2
India: 10 + 9 + 7 = 26
ROC: 9 + 8 + 10 = 27
Deepika Kumari loses second set. Perova takes 2 points, and this is tied here. Wow, that was quite a drop from Deepika. Needing a 9 in the final shot, the Indian fires a misdirected 7 to lose the set by a point
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:01 AM
Archery: Set 1
India: 9 + 10 + 9 = 28
ROC: 9 + 9 + 7 = 25
Deepika Kumari wins first set. Takes 2 points. Brilliant start by Deepika, shooting a perfect 10 between two 9s to take the opening set
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:57 AM
Archery begins
Archer Deepika Kumari takes on ROC's Ksenia Perova in the pre-quarterfinals - match begins
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:50 AM
Archery: Deepika Kumari in action in 10 minutes
India archer Deepika Kumari will be in action in 10 minutes.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:48 AM
Shooting: 25m pistol Women's Qualification Rapid
Rahi Sarnobat scores 96 in third series of 25m Pistol Women's Rapid Qualification Round, taking her total to 286 in the Rapid Round.
Her overall qualificiation total is 287 (Precision) + 286 (Rapid) = 573
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:42 AM
Shooting: 25m pistol Women's Qualification Rapid
Rahi Sarnobat scores 94 in second series of 25m Pistol Women's Rapid Qualification Round -- she needs a better score to have any chance of qualification.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:38 AM
Shooting: 25m pistol Women's Qualification Rapid
Rahi Sarnobat scores 96 in first series of 25m Pistol Women's Rapid Qualification Round -- she needs a better score to have any chance of qualification.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:32 AM
Archery UP NEXT
Tokyo 2020: Archer Deepika Kumari takes on ROC's Ksenia Perova in the pre-quarterfinals at 6:00 AM.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:31 AM
Shooting precision scores:
Manu Bhaker is in 5th spot after scoring 292 in Precision Round.
Rahi Sarnobat in 25th spot after scoring 287 in Precision Round.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:25 AM
Shooting: 25m pistol Women's Qualification Rapid
Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat are in action in the 25m pistol Women's shooting Qualification Rapid round.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:22 AM
India schedule Day 7
5:00 am IST: Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 1 - Fouaad Mirza
5:22 am IST: Golf Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 - Anirban Lahiri
5:30 am IST: Shooting Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid - Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat
6:00 am IST: Archery Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match - Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova
6:17 am IST: Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2 - Avinash Sable
7:39 am IST: Golf Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 - Udayan Mane
8:10 am IST: Athletics Women's 100m Round 1 Heats - Dutee Chand
8:15 am IST: Hockey Women's Pool A match - India vs Ireland
8:18 am IST: Boxing Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout - Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand)
8:27 am IST: Athletics Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5 - M P Jabir
8:35 am IST: Sailing Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8, and 9 - KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
8:35 am IST: Sailing Women's Laser Radial Race 9 and 10 - Nethra Kumanan
8:48 am IST: Boxing Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout - Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei)
10:30 am IST: Shooting Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid - (Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat)
11:05 am IST: Sailing Men's Laser Race 9 and 10 - Vishnu Saravanan
1:15 pm IST: Badminton Women's Singles Quarterfinal - PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)
2:00 PM IST: Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2 - Fouaad Mirza
3:00 pm IST: Hockey Men's Pool A match - India vs Japan
4:42 pm IST: Athletics 4X400m Relay Mixed Round 1 Heat 2 - Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani & Subha Venkatesan
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:04 AM
Equestrian campaign begins
India's Fouaad Mirza's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics begins. He is participating in Eventing Dressing Day 1 - Session 1
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:01 AM
Tokyo Olympics Day 7 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics. India had an improved showing on Day 6 and would be hoping to increase their medals tally on Friday.