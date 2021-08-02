Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo 2020: Simone Biles on start list for Olympics beam final

AFP
AUG 02, 2021
Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask(REUTERS)

Simone Biles is set to return to competition at the Olympic Games for the closing women's gymnastics beam final on Tuesday.

The US superstar's name was included on the list of eight finalists for the beam released on Monday.

Biles, the four-time Olympic champion widely considered to have pushed the sport to new limits, has said she is struggling with the "twisties", a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

She dramatically pulled out of last week's opening team competition after one vault, and subsequently withdrew from the all-around final and three of the four apparatus finals -- the floor, vault and uneven bars.

The 24-year-old came to Tokyo seeking five gold medals to equal the Olympic all-time gymnastics record of nine.

She has documented her struggles with mental health during the Games in regular posts on her social media accounts.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
