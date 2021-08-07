Tokyo 2020: Turkey's Surmeneli wins women's welterweight gold
Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey beat Gu Hong of China to win the women's welterweight boxing gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Gu took silver, while Lovlina Borgohain of India and Oshae Jones of the United States both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
