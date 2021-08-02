Tokyo 2020: Twitterati applauds India women's hockey team after historic win over Australia to reach Olympics semifinals

India women's hockey team scripted a historic win over Australia in the quarterfinal match on Monday, beating the tournament favourites 1-0 to book their first-ever Olympic semifinal spot. It took a Gurjit Kaur dragflick from a penalty corner to give India the lead in the first quarter.

Australia tried to get a goal back, getting several penalty corner opportunities throughout the match, two of them coming in the final quarter. But defender Monika was up to the task, along with goalkeeper Savita, who ensured that India do not give away their hard-earned lead.

Twitterati applauded the historic achievement of the team. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

India will face off against Argentina in the semifinals, who defeated Germany 3-0 to book a spot in the semis. With a semis spot booked, India women's hockey team are guaranteed a chance to play in a medal match in Tokyo 2020.