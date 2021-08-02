Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Twitterati applauds India women's hockey team after historic win over Australia to reach Olympics semifinals
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Twitterati applauds India women's hockey team after historic win over Australia to reach Olympics semifinals

Tokyo 2020: It took a Gurjit Kaur dragflick from a penalty corner to give India the lead in the first quarter as India beat Australia 1-0 in quarterfinals.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Women - Quarterfinal - Australia v India - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Players of India celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji(REUTERS)

India women's hockey team scripted a historic win over Australia in the quarterfinal match on Monday, beating the tournament favourites 1-0 to book their first-ever Olympic semifinal spot. It took a Gurjit Kaur dragflick from a penalty corner to give India the lead in the first quarter.

Australia tried to get a goal back, getting several penalty corner opportunities throughout the match, two of them coming in the final quarter. But defender Monika was up to the task, along with goalkeeper Savita, who ensured that India do not give away their hard-earned lead.

Also read: India beat Australia 1-0 to create history

Twitterati applauded the historic achievement of the team. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

India will face off against Argentina in the semifinals, who defeated Germany 3-0 to book a spot in the semis. With a semis spot booked, India women's hockey team are guaranteed a chance to play in a medal match in Tokyo 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP